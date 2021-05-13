AMDX Names Rachel LaFera Executive Vice President of Growth

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Affiliate Marketing Dynamics (AMDX) today announced that it has named Rachel LaFera as Executive Vice President of Growth, effective immediately. In her newly appointed position, LaFera is charged with building revenue growth and marketing teams for AMDX, bringing more than 30 years in sales and marketing management to the team.

Former Rakuten Director to Lead AMDX Business Development Efforts

LaFera is an accomplished business leader who has successfully driven revenue growth in the Beauty, Fashion, Luxury, FinTech, and BPO industries. Throughout her career, LaFera has lead innovation efforts and brought vision and inspiration to large-scale organizations. She joins AMDX with a work history, including Director of Business Development at Rakuten Advertising, Director at XO Group, and Senior Vice President of Brand at ERC.

"LaFera adds precisely the right energy and independent leadership to propel AMDX growth," says Leah Brandt, Co-Founder at Affiliate Marketing Dynamics. "With LaFera onboard as our new EVP of Growth, we are confident that we will continue to drive AMDX to exceed our goals."

In her role as EVP of Growth, LaFera plans to align AMDX's sales and marketing organizations around its go-to-market strategy and growth opportunity. She will also oversee the AMDX brand and reputation in the market.

"At the core of AMDX's success is the most talented team in the affiliate industry," said Jamie Driver, Founder at Affiliate Marketing Dynamics. "I'm confident LaFera will drive AMDX's position as a best-in-class affiliate agency today and well into the future."

About AMDX

Affiliate Marketing Dynamics, AMDX, is the leading affiliate-only agency. With over 20+ years in the Affiliate Space, AMDX's unparalleled successful track record, lasting client & publisher relations, and unique suite of proprietary tools and systems have carved the way for driving results and growing revenue for businesses across the map. We tailor our execution strategies based on the needs of each client and utilize a cost-effective and well-invested formula - leveraging both our proprietary analysis tools and valuable outside technology - to successfully manage the customer lifecycle and help our brands with positive customer acquisition.

2019 & 2018 Rakuten Golden Link Awards Finalist 'Agency of the Year'

PR Contact: [email protected]

