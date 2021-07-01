AME Church General Conference to begin July 6

The 51st Quadrennial Session of the General Conference of the AME Church will meet in Orlando, Florida from July 6-10. Tweet this

"The Pandemic greatly impacted our ability to meet in the ways we have been accustomed. Technology will bring President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to us, celebrate HBCUs, address the issues of xenophobia, racism and sexism and allow members from around the world access and voice," stated Bishop Anne Henning Byfield, President of the Council of Bishops.

An open press conference will be July 6 at 12PM EDT. Key events include a Gala Scholarship Banquet on July 5 and an AME HBCU Night on July 6th celebrating 13 AME-affiliated institutions of higher learning with a concert by gospel artist J. J. Hairston. The Episcopal Address outlining the denomination's priorities will be given on July 6 and the election for Bishops, General Officers and Judicial Council will occur on July 10. A full listing of all worship opportunities and preachers is on the AME Church website.

"Hosting the General Conference during ordinary times is a challenge; even more so with the ordeal of a pandemic, while attempting to exceed the safety protocols of agencies concerned with public health," stated the host, Senior Bishop Adam J. Richardson, "We accept the challenge and welcome conferees from every quarter of our church and guests who are curious about who we are and what we do. We are a Matthew 25 church, called to a ministry of 'Prophetic, Educational and Social Engagement.'"

For more information about the 2021 AME Church General Conference: https://www.ame-church.com/preparing-for-the-2021-general-conference/

For Media Inquiries: John Thomas III, 615-601-0450, [email protected]

SOURCE African Methodist Episcopal Church

