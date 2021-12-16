Âme New York boutique interior declared best in the world in 2021

"Âme Jewelry's distinctive design concepts, the feel and look of the pieces, as well our special lab-grown diamond cuts, all were successfully interpreted and translated by Baranowitz + Kronenberg into the architectural design and execution of our boutique's interior. With this prize, Prix Versailles also recognizes the unique craftsmanship of the design elements of the Âme jewelry lines, as reflected in the store's interior design," Avni said.

"The Âme vision is to transform the fundamentals of the jewelry industry by fusing contemporary design with state-of-the-art technology. Our New York boutique design is a tangible expression of this endeavor. We, therefore, appreciate that the jury of the Prix Versailles recognized our vision and honored us with this prestigious award," Âme CEO Alex Popov said.

The Âme New York flagship store showcases its exquisite collection of lab-grown diamond jewelry pieces. It takes customers through rolled stainless steel curtained walls and suspended vertical rods. The Âme boutique concept is the consolidation of the past, present, and future, merging the historic architecture of New York City with a cutting-edge contemporary design.

The boutique's steel walls represent the shadows cast from undulating cast-iron facades found around Lower Manhattan, with the duality of the historic architecture and cutting-edge modern reflecting the very soul of Âme.

About Âme

Established in 2019, Âme Fine Jewelry House was created to bring together design and technology with a conscious voice. French for soul, "Âme" creates a holistic experience for the senses, with its collection of fine lab-grown diamond jewelry inspired by architectural geometry and shapes found in nature, led by Creative Director Elinor Avni. Honoring innovation, Âme seeks to modernize materials sourcing by carefully growing each diamond branded 'Âme-grown®' in New York City. Âme-grown® diamonds are ethically produced, technologically progressive, and environmentally conscious.

132 Spring Street, New York, NY10012 – www.ame.jewelry – #amejewelry

For further information: Jennifer Levitt – [email protected] – +1 (347)986 7197

SOURCE Ame Jewelry