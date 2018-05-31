Ameda® Announces Expanded Line of Premium Products to Support Mom's Breastfeeding and Breast Pumping Needs

Ameda Triple Zero Lanolin is among the purest lanolin available on the market. It helps soothe sore, tender or painful nipples and creates a thick barrier of protection to prevent further discomfort. With a neutral smell and taste, there is no need for moms to remove Ameda Triple Zero Lanolin prior to the next feeding. Ameda Triple Zero Lanolin is 100% natural and hypoallergenic and is Kosher Certified. This product is available in 35g tube for $9.99 (MSRP) at ameda.com and major dot com retailers.

Ameda MoistureGuard Premium Disposable Nursing Pads

Ameda's MoistureGuard™ Disposable Nursing Pads are ultra-thin to fit discreetly into bras, helping to prevent embarrassing leaks. The super-absorbent core (able to absorb up to 35 times its weight in liquid) keeps mom and her clothing dry, day or night. MoistureGuard pads are made of soft quilted material for maximum comfort and feature a contoured, no-show discreet design. Additionally, adhesive strips keep pads securely in place without showing. Ameda MoistureGuard Nursing Pads are individually wrapped and available in 50-count retail box for $9.99 MSRP at ameda.com and major dot com retailers.

Ameda PumpEase® Hands-Free Pumping Bra

Ameda PumpEase Hands-Free Pumping Bra holds breast pump flanges securely in place so moms can read, text, eat, email, care for baby, or just relax while pumping hands-free. Unlike other hands-free bras on the market, Ameda PumpEase isn't stiff or overly structured and is made with a high-performance technical fabric that provides exceptional comfort, stretch and memory, easy care, and quick-dry and wicking qualities. Available in four sizes, Ameda PumpEase can be ordered at ameda.com, amazon.com, and other major dot com retailers for $42.99 (MSRP).

About Ameda Inc

Ameda has been the first name in breast pumps for more than 75 years and is passionately committed to helping families achieve their breastfeeding goals through education and innovative products that make breast pumping easier, more comfortable and more effective. Ameda knows how much breastfeeding matters to moms and their babies, and is proud to be a part of the breastfeeding community.

