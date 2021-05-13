Amelia Appoints Anne Meisner as Chief Financial Officer

Meisner will lead Amelia's global finance team and direct the company's strategy around implementing, managing, and running all finance activities to drive continued strong topline growth with a significant focus on operational excellence.

"I am thrilled to join such an innovative company that is pioneering the critical intersection of Conversational AI and Intelligent Process Automation," said Anne Meisner. "I believe Amelia's mission of democratizing AI is groundbreaking, and I look forward to advancing the company's mission as we execute on the overall growth strategy."

Meisner brings deep SaaS expertise to Amelia and over 20 years of experience in investment management and corporate finance. She joins Amelia from Automation Anywhere, where she served as Senior Vice President of Finance, and most recently, as interim CFO. At Automation Anywhere she played a key role in strategic planning, fundraising, and driving the company's overall financial strategy amid significant growth. Prior to Automation Anywhere, Meisner spent many years on Wall Street in senior investment research and portfolio management roles at leading institutions, including Goldman Sachs and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. She holds an MBA from Columbia University, an M.S. in Computer Science from Michigan State University, and a B.S. from the University of Wisconsin.

About Amelia, an IPsoft Company

Amelia, an IPsoft Company, is the world's largest privately-held AI software company and a leader in automation and Conversational AI. Amelia creates fulfilling human experiences through groundbreaking AI solutions, enabling conversational experiences, streamlining IT operations, and automating processes. In 2014, Amelia launched as the Most Human AI™. In 2018, the company introduced true end-to-end, enterprise-wide automation with the Amelia HyperAutomation Platform. In 2019, DigitalWorkforce.ai, the world´s first marketplace for cloud-sourced Digital Employees, was introduced. Headquartered in New York City with offices in 15 countries.

