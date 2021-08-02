Amelia Appoints Mark Paske As Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amelia, the leading Conversational AI platform, today announced that Mark Paske has joined its leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer. With over 25 years of sales experience, Mark will spearhead corporate sales strategy by building relationships with Amelia's enterprise clients to drive growth and deliver operational excellence.

Before joining Amelia, Mark served as Vice President of the Synergy Acceleration Team at VMWare. In this role, he managed sales, professional relationships, and customer service for the firm's enterprise clients and led a multi-billion-dollar partnership with Dell Technologies. Mark's experience in driving sales and maintaining customer relationships will position him to build trust with Amelia's clients and improve sales performance company-wide.

Over the past few years, Amelia has seen a rapid increase in the demand for Conversational AI. This demand has only increased through the pandemic, as many employers look for new, better solutions to improve tech help desks and customer service support. Amelia has expanded its leadership team in response to this surge in demand, recently hiring the company's first CFO in May to drive growth strategy. Together these new leadership team members position Amelia for the future.

Chetan Dube, CEO of Amelia, said, "We're excited to welcome Mark to the Amelia team. Mark's extensive experience and demonstrated leadership will make him an invaluable asset to our company. He's built and maintained trusting relationships with customers across industries for over 25 years and will leverage that skill set to help Amelia prioritize and maintain client relationships as we continue to grow and expand."

Mark Paske said, "I am thrilled to join Amelia's executive team and to help inform more and more industries about the value of Conversational AI. I look forward to helping Amelia propel forward during this time of expansion and growth."

Amelia is a leading Enterprise AI software company with a long history of innovation in automation and Conversational AI. We create fulfilling human experiences through groundbreaking AI solutions, as we enable conversational experiences, streamline IT operations, and automate processes. In 2014, we launched Amelia, the Most Human AI™. In 2018, we introduced true end-to-end, enterprise-wide automation with the Amelia HyperAutomation Platform, originally named 1Desk. In 2019, we introduced DigitalWorkforce.ai, the world's first marketplace for cloud-sourced Digital Employees. Headquartered in New York City with offices in 15 countries, Amelia's roster of client success stories speaks for itself: Our technology impacts more than 500 of the world's leading brands, including global leaders in banking, insurance, telecommunications, and other industries. See how Amelia is powering the future of work at amelia.ai.

