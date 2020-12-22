Amelia Gray Hamlin a Social Ambassador to the Finishing Touch Flawless Brand

Hamlin is the brand's latest social ambassador and will be featured in a new social media campaign with the Finishing Touch® Flawless fan favorites – Flawless, Flawless Brows, and Nu Razor. In addition, Hamlin will be sharing with her fans exclusive, personal insight about the products through her own social media channels.

Hamlin said, "I love hair and skincare products that are beautifully packaged, easy to use, and super effective. Finishing Touch Flawless devices are all of these and more—Dermatologist Approved and hypoallergenic. I am so excited to be part of the Flawless girl-club and to share the products with my friends and followers!"

"Finishing Touch Flawless was designed to empower women and eliminate the hours that go into the hair removal processes," said Hayley Parisi, the brand manager of Finishing Touch Flawless. "Ms. Hamlin's busy schedule as a model and entrepreneur make her the perfect partner to show that hair removal doesn't need to be scheduled into a timeslot, but that it can happen anytime, anywhere," adds Parisi.

Hamlin has been open with the health struggles she's faced, turning those into opportunities to help others. She has forged her way ahead, and at 19, Hamlin is a businesswoman and entrepreneur as well as co-designer of athleisure brand, DNA. "Hamlin's determination and drive for success is inspiring to so many, and one of the reasons we're excited to partner with her," said Andy Khubani, CEO and founder of Finishing Touch Flawless, adding, "she is truly a role model for young women."

About Church & Dwight Co., Inc .

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products, under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name and other well-known trademarks.

About Finishing Touch Flawless

Finishing Touch Flawless was born in 2017 to provide beauty products that offer simple solutions to common, everyday beauty struggles. Finishing Touch Flawless has developed products and technologies that provide instant and painless solutions that combine beautifully feminine cosmetic designs with powerful engineering. Brand products have achieved high recognition and accolades from beauty editors and department stores such Cosmopolitan, Drug Store Retailers, Product of the Year, and more. Flawless hair removal products are the #1 selling products in the U.S. for 3 years running (A.C. Nielsen, Units Sold, All Channels, 52 weeks ending 2017, 2018, and 2019). Finishing Touch Flawless is dedicated to helping women look and feel their best by offering innovative devices that bring the Spa, Dermatologist office, or Salon safely into your home, with quality products at an affordable price.

