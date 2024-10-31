"Amelia Moon & the Solstice Spectacular" Unveils a World of Wonder for Readers of All Ages

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drop into the modern frontier of Wyoming, where just beneath the small-town charm lies ancient mysteries.

Author RJ Roark's debut novel, Amelia Moon & the Solstice Spectacular, invites readers of all ages to unravel a world of secrets, courage, and discovery below the wide Wyoming skies.

Amelia Moon & the Solstice Spectacular

Meet Amelia Moon, a "precocious" (per her third grade teacher) teenager from the small (and mostly quiet) town of Sundance, Wyoming. Whether fly-fishing for rainbow trout in the Belle Fourche River, enjoying a wood-fired pizza from the hundred-year-old Smokey Moses oven, or joining her Forest Ranger father to check on the local wolf reintroduction program in the Bear Lodge Mountains, Amelia makes the most of the luxuries her western town affords.

But, with the annual Summer Solstice Spectacular just around the corner, she's about to discover her hometown isn't as sleepy as it seems.

In the weeks leading up to the celebration, Amelia and her quirky best friend, Veyla, stumble upon strange events and hidden clues that suggest Sundance is hiding deep secrets. And the deeper the girls get, the more they keep tripping over the invisible thread connecting all these long-buried mysteries –– Amelia's own family's elusive history.

Suddenly, the world Amelia thought she knew unravels, revealing hidden wonders and unforeseen challenges. Each twist pulls Amelia closer to answering one question: is she ready to embrace her destiny?

" One of Our Recs for Best Books Like Harry Potter "

Early Praise for "Amelia Moon"

From the editors at BestBooksLike.com: "If Harry Potter's coming-of-age journey and hidden family history resonated with you, then you'll feel right at home with Amelia Moon's story...Author RJ Roark's world takes the mythology of ancient civilizations and places it right in the heart of modern America. Roark's creative blend of myth and modern life offers a sense of discovery similar to Harry's exploration of the magical world but through a fresh, mythological lens. With secrets hidden in plain — and not so visible — sight, the story gives off Hogwarts-like vibes, featuring unique factions and an emphasis on camaraderie and learning."

A Marvelous Journey Awaits – Download Today

Discover the magic today! Amelia Moon & the Solstice Spectacular is available as a free downloadable eBook and audiobook at ameliamoon.com . Visit the website to join Amelia's adventure and uncover the secrets of Sundance.

Contact:

Veyla Plumb

‪(802) 526-9681

[email protected]

SOURCE RJ Roark