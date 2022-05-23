AMELIA ROSE EARHART TO SPEAK AT THE LAUREL SPRINGS SCHOOL 2022 COMMENCEMENT

Earhart encourages audiences to learn to love life's turbulence, sharing her once-in-a-lifetime experiences as an earthrounding pilot, television broadcast journalist, and helicopter reporter, as well as her time spent as president of the Fly With Amelia Foundation, a non-profit organization that grants flight training scholarships to women aged 16 to 18 across the U.S. Amelia's world flight exhibit is on permanent display at Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum in Denver, Colorado.

"The flexible education experience at Laurel Springs is a great opportunity for these students and I love how they can pursue their passions while receiving a top-flight education," Earhart said. "I can't wait to share my story with these passionate students and encourage them to continue following their dreams."

Earhart is one of the youngest women to fly around the world in a single-engine aircraft. In 2014, she flew a Pilatus PC12-NG more than 28,000 miles, crossing the equator six times across fourteen countries to circumnavigate the globe. Her parents, who share the Earhart surname, gave her the namesake of the famous pilot who attempted to fly around the world in 1937, wanting their daughter to be inspired to live a life of passion and adventure.

The year-end celebration is a tradition for the leading online private schooI. The in-person celebration includes a prom for all high school age students and a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2022, including speeches from students, Earhart, and other school leaders. The graduation ceremony is also streamed online for students and families choosing to participate virtually.

"While we recognize people are still struggling and the last two years haven't been easy, commencement is a reminder of the bright future awaiting the Class of 2022," says Megan O'Reilly Palevich, M.Ed, head of Laurel Springs School. "Remember what you've learned in your time at Laurel Springs, celebrate what you've accomplished, and always cherish the relationships birthed here. Let the lessons you learned inside our virtual walls help you set your ambitions and drive your life forward toward them."

The Laurel Springs Class of 2022 includes students who will attend some of the leading colleges and universities in the world, including Princeton, Harvard and Stanford. The class also includes 2022 Winter Olympian William Flaherty , who represented Puerto Rico in skiing; singer/songwriter Grace VanderWaal, who is the youngest person to win America's Got Talent; and Maliyah Lorenzo , who won World's Top Model 2021.

Laurel Springs School, established in 1991, offers accredited private online K-12 and postgraduate academic programs. Laurel Springs values and encourages student individuality and recognizes the need to aid them in aligning their passions and pursuits with their academic aspirations. By providing expert faculty to teach more than 200 college prep courses paired with a student-driven personalization for academic design and vibrant student life of over 30 clubs and activities, Laurel Springs fosters inquiry, growth, mastery, purpose, and independence within each student. On average, students attending Laurel Springs earn higher than the national average scores on the SAT and ACT, which has led to acceptance to the top colleges and universities. Of the more than 4,500 graduates from more than 100 countries, Laurel Springs alumni can be found leading today's business, education, athletics, and entertainment industries. Learn more at www.laurelsprings.com.

