Amélie Négrier-Oyarzabal has joined Greenhill as a Managing Director and Head of France to lead the opening of a Paris Office

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL), a leading independent investment bank, announced today that Amélie Négrier-Oyarzabal has joined the Firm as a Managing Director and Head of France to lead the opening of a Paris office. Pending securing the necessary regulatory approvals for such an office, she will be based in London.

Ms. Négrier-Oyarzabal has more than 25 years of financial advisory experience. She has spent nearly her entire career at Lazard, where she served as a partner for 16 years. She began and spent most of her time at Lazard based in Paris, but also played leadership roles in launching Lazard's Beijing office and later in Chicago. She has experience across numerous industry sectors, but has focused in various periods on the agricultural, industrials and media sectors. Prior to her years at Lazard, she began her career at Goldman Sachs.

Scott L. Bok, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Greenhill, said, "We are pleased to have attracted such a prominent and experienced senior banker to lead the opening of a Paris office. Our Firm has a 20-year history in Europe, culminating in a record level of revenue from this region last year. We continue to invest in building out our scale and capabilities in Europe; Paris will be our fifth office in this important region. Amelie is the ideal person to lead our effort there."

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank entirely focused on providing financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, financings and capital raising to corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Madrid, Melbourne, San Francisco, São Paulo, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto.

