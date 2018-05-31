This information is information that NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:30 a.m. CEST on 31 May 2018.

For more information please contact:

Daniel Schale, Director of Communications, NeuroVive

+46(0)46-275-62-21, ir@neurovive.com

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ)

Medicon Village, SE-223 81 Lund, Sweden

Tel: +46(0)46-275-62-20 (switchboard)

info@neurovive.com, www.neurovive.com

About NeuroVive

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB is a leader in mitochondrial medicine, with one project in clinical phase II development for the prevention of moderate to severe traumatic brain injury (NeuroSTAT®) and one project in clinical phase I (KL1333) for genetic mitochondrial diseases. The R&D portfolio consists of several late stage research programs in areas ranging from genetic mitochondrial disorders to cancer and metabolic diseases such as NASH. The company's strategy is to advance drugs for rare diseases through clinical development and into the market. The strategy for projects within larger indications outside the core focus area is out-licensing in the preclinical phase. NeuroVive is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden (ticker: NVP). The share is also traded on the OTCQX Best Market in the US (OTC: NEVPF).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/neurovive-pharmaceutical/r/amended-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-neurovive-pharmaceutical-ab--publ-,c2522957

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amended-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-neurovive-pharmaceutical-ab-publ-300657154.html

SOURCE NeuroVive Pharmaceutical

Related Links

http://www.neurovive.com

