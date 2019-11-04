Amendola Communications Earns Triple Honors in 2019 MarCom Awards

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola Communications proved once again why it is one of the top public relations (PR) and marketing agencies for healthcare and health IT by earning Gold for two programs in two categories as well as an Honorable Mention for another in the 2019 MarCom Awards, an international competition for marketing and communication professionals. The agency, which recently celebrated its Sweet 16 anniversary, received a Gold award for integrated marketing for its client Medicomp Systems, a Gold award for public relations for Lumeris, and Honorable Mention for its PR program for Health Catalyst.

MEDICOMP SYSTEMS

"Amendola Increases Brand Awareness and Lead Gen for Medicomp Systems" was a Gold Winner in the Marketing/Promotion Campaign, Integrated Marketing category. The entry described how Amendola helped Medicomp Systems elevate its market presence and visibility as a thought leader with must-have solutions. The program centered around Medicomp Systems' MEDCIN® Knowledge Engine, a solution that was co-designed with physicians to transform the disorganized, complex arrays of medical information possessed by hospitals and health systems into structured, clinically relevant data delivered at the point of care.

MEDCIN solves a major pain point for healthcare organizations frustrated by the difficulty of obtaining usable information from their electronic health records (EHRs). Playing off of that, Amendola developed simple, succinct messaging built on the theme "We fix EHRs where they hurt." The agency then developed an integrated campaign that combined data sheets, eBooks, print ads, infographics, email blasts, trade show booth graphics, Jumbo-Tron displays and a website overhaul with a comprehensive PR program that delivered more than 25 media mentions, and 20 media interviews.

LUMERIS

Also winning Gold, this time in the Communications/Public Relations, Public Relations Program category, was "Lumeris Takes Advantage of Medicare Advantage Plans with Mutual of Omaha." This program focused on promoting how Lumeris, a company that helps health systems, providers and health plans deliver value-based care and improve outcomes through population health management, was now collaborating with Mutual of Omaha across the country on the launch of its new Medicare Advantage plans, a fast-growing segment of the health insurance market.

Amendola created and executed a strategic and comprehensive PR program that included content creation, media relations, messaging through social media channels and paid digital advertising. The integrated program was designed not only to deliver specific support to Mutual of Omaha's plans but also to increase the industry's awareness that Lumeris is the must-have partner for organizations transitioning to value-based care. The program resulted in multiple interview opportunities for Lumeris, Mutual of Omaha and its customers, including 23 media interviews and Q&As in the first six months.

Additionally, within the first 24 months Amendola researched, drafted and distributed more than 25 separate press releases. The agency's social media expertise resulted in dramatic increases in click-through rates for pay-per-click advertising, sponsored content, Outbrain and similar programs while reducing the cost-per-click significantly. Amendola also organized a webinar and created scripts for two Medicare Advantage-themed videos for the Lumeris website, created and executed a survey of health system leaders to gauge industry awareness and perceptions of Medicare Advantage plans, and developed an infographic highlighting the results.

HEALTH CATALYST

Amendola earned an Honorable Mention in the Communications/Public Relations, Public Relations Program category for "Revealing a Unicorn: Health Catalyst Joins the $1 Billion Club." The program describes how Amendola helped Health Catalyst shift gears in 2019 from a focus on encouraging more health systems to look into the company's unique Late-Binding Enterprise Data Warehouse and shortening the sales cycle, the agency was also asked to help Health Catalyst acquire an infusion of working capital through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

To meet this need, Amendola embarked on a multi-pronged PR and content strategy that began with setting up interviews between company officials and reporters/editors in investor public relations. The strategy also included a continuation and expansion of the company's award-winning customer success stories program, pitching interviews with company executives to educate healthcare leaders about general trends and timely topics, developing and pitching press releases and setting up meetings with key general and healthcare-specific analyst groups. In all, Amendola secured 19 interview opportunities, produced 18 press releases, six customer stories and three byline articles. It also created and submitted seven speaker abstracts and six award entries in six months, all of which helped lead to a successful IPO in July, 2019.

"While our main focus is always on delivering outstanding results for our clients, it's also nice to be fêted for those efforts by our peers," said Jodi Amendola, CEO of Amendola Communications. "Our account teams work hard to develop creative, effective programs that help our clients stand out in the noisy, crowded healthcare field. These are just two of many examples. We are proud to accept these awards, and thank the judges for recognizing the quality of our work in integrated marketing and PR."

