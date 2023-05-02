Amendola Honored as a Top Agency for 2023 by PR Daily

Healthcare, health tech and life sciences-focused agency wins for the second year in a row

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare technology and life sciences public relations and marketing firm, is proud to announce that it has been named a 2023 Top Small Agency of the Year by Ragan's PR Daily. Amendola also won the award in 2022.

PR Daily's Top Agencies Awards recognize firms that conceive and execute outstanding PR and marketing campaigns. The Small Agency of the Year award goes to top agencies with annual revenues between $5 million and $15 million. Winners were selected based on the strength of award entry forms submitted by thousands of agencies from across the globe.

"To be recognized as one of the best small agencies in the world for two consecutive years is simply amazing. These awards were made possible only through the efforts of our outstanding team," said agency CEO Jodi Amendola. "Like every agency we've had to deal with fallout from the pandemic, but we've never wavered on our standards or our commitment to delivering the best results for our clients."

"I have worked with team Amendola for more than 15 years and the reason is simple – it's all about the results they deliver," said Greg Miller, Chief Growth Officer, Lumeon. "Team Amendola is fun and easy to work with and what they deliver is much more than just PR. They have deep relationships with industry analysts and journalists, but they also create great articles, content and white papers that get attention, help us build our pipeline and drive opportunities for the sales team."

Winners of PR Daily's Top Agencies Awards will be honored at a ceremony and luncheon on June 14 at the Yale Club in New York City.

About Amendola

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

