Amendola Wins Three Platinum Awards in Hermes Creativity Competition

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola Communications today announced it has won three top Hermes Creative Awards, demonstrating the company's solid commitment to delivering outstanding results for its healthcare and health IT clients.

The Hermes Creative Awards, one of the oldest and largest competitions in the world, recognized Amendola with a trio of 2024 Platinum awards for its work on behalf of clients in 2022 and 2023. The judges honored Amendola with its highest awards for the following work:

An integrated marketing campaign on behalf of Medicomp Systems , a physician-driven provider of diagnostically connected patient data solutions. Amendola won for its well-coordinated campaign that amplified Medicomp's message and cut through the noise in a field crowded with evolving regulations and emerging technologies, including AI.

, a physician-driven provider of diagnostically connected patient data solutions. Amendola won for its well-coordinated campaign that amplified Medicomp's message and cut through the noise in a field crowded with evolving regulations and emerging technologies, including AI. A PR campaign for KeyCare , the nation's first Epic-based virtual care platform. Through strategic planning and creative storytelling, Amendola took KeyCare from an unknown startup to a leading player in the crowded virtual care field.

, the nation's first Epic-based virtual care platform. Through strategic planning and creative storytelling, Amendola took KeyCare from an unknown startup to a leading player in the crowded virtual care field. A PR campaign on behalf of SteadyMD, which powers high-quality telehealth experiences for digital healthcare companies, labs, pharmacies, large employers, and other healthcare innovators. Building upon the explosion in popularity of weight loss drugs, Amendola crafted a campaign that positioned its client as an authority on how digital medicine could be used to responsibly manage demand for the medications, guide patients to weight loss, and provide appropriate care.

Amendola is a multi-year Hermes award winner and is marking its 20-year anniversary as a full-service PR and marketing agency focused on healthcare, health tech and life sciences with a new logo, a brand refresh, and a shiny new website—which you can check out here.

"The agency consistently delivers amazing work on behalf of our clients, and it is truly gratifying to have campaigns for three separate clients singled out as among the best in the world," said agency CEO Jodi Amendola. "It's a testament to our team's extensive healthcare experience, knowledge and overall dedication to delivering excellence on behalf of our clients."

Hermes Creative Awards is sponsored by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, which engages senior-level professionals to serve as competition judges who evaluate the creative industry's best publications, branding collateral, websites, videos, and advertising, marketing, and communication programs. Its annual contest draws thousands of entries from across the globe. More information on winning entries can be found here.

About Amendola

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content and lead-gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands, as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Marcia G. Rhodes

Amendola Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Amendola Communications