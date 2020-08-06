Amenify launches Catering Service for Luxury Apartment Communities

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amenify, a marketplace for services within luxury apartment buildings, recently announced the addition of contactless delivery for Lunch and Dinner. In select markets, the company is delivering fresh, high-quality meals that are handmade each day by professional chefs.

Apartment operators can rely on Amenify to:

Source professional chefs in the local market Create rotating menus based on resident feedback Manage booking and end-to-end delivery Support all residents with a dedicated concierge Maintain quality in the provider network

Due to a softening market and a substantial increase in residents working from home (84% of apartment residents, per Amenify data), apartment operators are looking for ways to drive retention through exclusive services.

Sid Lakireddy, President at Anchor Valley Partners said, "Renters today want a lifestyle, and food is something that more than 90% of our residents have requested. I'm a fan of Amenify because they are an end-to-end technology and support solution -- there's no work for our staff."

Consumer preference is changing, as residents are looking for ways to save both time and money. Amenify is focusing on services where they can do both, per Everett Lynn, CEO of Amenify. "We built our lunch program to reduce costs by 40-45% compared to other delivery platforms. Our density allows us to create these win-wins — with bulk purchasing and proprietary scheduling software, we help local businesses while also improving the resident experience."

The delivery industry represents a significant opportunity for Amenify's batch efficiency model, as Mr. Lynn went on to say, "it is incredible how much inefficiency there is for food delivery and meal-kits. A single meal should not cost $25 due to fees from a ridesharing app... nor should a meal arrive quadruple-wrapped from a logistics center 200 miles away. By removing inefficiencies, that's how we've reduced costs while maintaining quality."Apartment operators have responded well to Amenify services. The company reports that there are currently more than 1,000+ apartment buildings (more than 300,000 units) that are contracted and awaiting launch across 25 markets in the U.S. and they are now asking new clients to join a waitlist.

ABOUT AMENIFY

Amenify is an in-home services platform that makes residential living easy. Its technology connects apartment residents with local service companies — hiring dedicated teams for cleaning, chores, dog walking, catering, local delivery, and more. Amenify provides a single point of contact for booking and customer support.

Amenify's team in San Francisco and Denver believes in leveraging network effects to create a win-win for all stakeholders: residents, building managers, and outside companies seeking to join the community. The company's growth has been fueled by strategic investors which control 1.0+ million apartment homes in North America (source: Housingwire, 2019).

