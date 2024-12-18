Amenities Health's CEO Named to Slice of Healthcare's "50 Under 50" List

The 2024 award, presented by Microsoft, spotlights extraordinary entrepreneurs and leaders making a significant impact across the healthcare industry

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amenities Health , a leading Digital Front Door platform, is proud to announce that its founder and CEO, Aasim Saeed, MD, MPA, has been named to Slice of Healthcare's second annual 50 Under 50 list . Presented by Microsoft, the award honors innovative entrepreneurs and leaders shaping the future of healthcare through bold ideas and transformative impact.

"Each year, we're amazed by the nominations we receive. It's inspiring to see the ideas and innovations shaping the future of healthcare," said Jared S. Taylor, Founder of Slice of Healthcare. "This award celebrates the visionaries who are building a better tomorrow. We're thrilled to recognize their work."

Dr. Saeed was selected for his visionary leadership in developing Amenities Health's groundbreaking platform, revolutionizing the patient experience for health systems nationwide. The platform addresses critical challenges in new patient acquisition and appointment scheduling by delivering a modern digital experience on par with mobile banking apps and e-commerce leaders like Amazon.

"At Amenities, we believe healthcare providers can and should compete on patient experience. We help them achieve this by making it incredibly simple for patients to find a doctor, schedule an appointment, register for portals in under 30 seconds, and upgrade their experience with guarantees and exclusive access," said Dr. Saeed.

Before founding Amenities Health, Dr. Saeed served as VP of Digital Health at Baylor Scott & White Health, where he led the development of the industry-leading MyBSWHealth app and BSWHealth.com website. Before that, he was a leader in McKinsey's health system practice, advising top U.S. health systems on strategy, operations and technology.

Amenities revolutionized the patient experience in 2024 by becoming the first Digital Front Door platform to seamlessly integrate with the two of the nation's leading EMRs and their respective patient portals. This groundbreaking integration allows patients to effortlessly register in under 30 seconds, book appointments with just three clicks, and access vital health information like lab results, messages, and bills without the hassle of multiple logins.

To learn more about Amenities Health, visit www.amenitieshealth.com/ .

About Amenities Health

Amenities Health's Digital Front Door and Patient Loyalty Platform helps health systems acquire new patients, build brand loyalty, and grow revenue. Amenities' technology is secure, scalable, and fully integrated with the industry's largest EMR and cloud providers. The modular platform provides the flexibility of custom-built solutions at a fraction of the cost and time. Learn more at www.amenitieshealth.com .

About Slice of Healthcare

Slice of Healthcare is a premier platform showcasing thought leadership, technological advancements, and emerging trends in the healthcare sector. Through slices of content, expert interviews, podcasts, and articles, Slice of Healthcare highlights innovators who are impacting the way healthcare is delivered.

