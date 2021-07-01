Amenity Management, Design, And Concierge Tech Firm URBN Playground, One Of NY Metro Area's Fastest-Growing Companies After Just Five Years In Business, Expands To Seven States In Last 18 Months

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- URBN Playground , which provides full-service amenity management, design, space planning, tech, and staffing to residential, multifamily, commercial, and hospitality properties around the United States, celebrated its fifth anniversary with 30 percent growth in number of projects this year already as the firm has been hired to provide amenity planning, design, staffing, and/or concierge technology to more condominiums, rentals, country clubs, and corporate flagship offices. Its client roster includes Hines Development, Extell Development, Toll Brothers, and many other real estate developers, landlords, corporations, and hospitality firms of all sizes.

The New York City-based firm, which ranked #29 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals List of fastest-growing companies for New York Metro , was founded by fitness guru Amy Blitz and concierge veteran Jeremy Brutus in May 2016. In the last 18 months, they have expanded from servicing primarily one state - New York - to seven states around the country, in part a result of its newly launched concierge on-demand app. Accomplished without any outside funding to service, URBN Playground has also made amenity programming accessible to every building – not just new development with physical spaces – through its concierge app connecting residents and tenants with programming and services at the touch of a button.