Amenta Emma Architects Expands Boston Office, Signaling Growth in Market

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amenta Emma, an established regional architecture and design firm recognized for its precision and design excellence, has expanded its Boston office to accommodate continued growth and an expanding portfolio of work across New England. The move to its new offices at 285 Summer Street reflects the firm's deepening presence in the region and its commitment to advancing design innovation through its Boston studio.

"Boston continues to be a powerful driver in our firm's growth," said Michael Tyre, President of Amenta Emma. "Clients here have helped us build a reputation for design leadership that combines innovation with purpose and this expansion will assure that continues well into the future."

While Amenta Emma has maintained a presence in Boston for more than a decade, the new office provides the space and resources to support additional staff and to take on larger, more complex work. Recently, the firm has increased its workload in the region under the leadership of Principal Eric Weyant, whose team is focused on addressing critical housing needs while also expanding the firm's work in academic and workplace design.

Currently the office is working on a number of multifamily projects that will add well over 1,000 units of housing to the area. The firm is also expanding its higher education portfolio with new projects at MIT, Boston University and Dartmouth, while its workplace studio is undertaking various projects in Boston, Cambridge, and MetroWest.

"There's enormous demand across the region for thoughtful housing and community development," said Weyant. "We're working on projects that are knitting together neighborhoods and towns and responding to regional needs while raising the bar for design. Growing our presence here allows us to be even more engaged in that work, as well as impactful academic and office projects."

The Boston expansion also parallels an uptick in new hires at the firm. Over the past year, Amenta Emma has recruited emerging and senior designers to join its Boston team, reflecting both the strength of the firm's pipeline and the city's role as a magnet for design talent.

Founded in Connecticut in 1985, Amenta Emma has grown steadily over four decades, diversifying its portfolio of work while maintaining a reputation for meticulous documentation and a collaborative, client-first ethos.

The firm has been recognized with numerous honors, including numerous AIA awards, recognition as a 2025 Emerging Professional Friendly Firm, a WELL Equity certified firm and inclusion on the 2025 Real Leaders® Top Impact Companies list. Most recently, the firm's Jefferson House Hitchcock Wing renovation was honored with a national AIA design award, distinguishing it for excellence in designing environments that promote health, dignity, and well-being for older adults.

The firm's Boston office, along with its Hartford and New York studios, positions Amenta Emma to continue building its reputation across New England and beyond.

