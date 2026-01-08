Amera IoT Announces Breakthrough in Quantum-Proof Encryption Backed by 14 Issued U.S. Patents

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amera IoT, a cybersecurity innovator, today announced a major breakthrough in quantum-proof encryption with the launch of AmeraKey® Encryption, a patented technology designed to secure digital communications against both current and future computing threats, including quantum computing.

AmeraKey Encryption is protected by 14 issued and granted U.S. patents covering quantum-proof key generation, transmission-free encryption, entropy creation, and one-time-pad–based secure communications. Unlike traditional encryption systems that rely on computational difficulty—which can be compromised by advances in classical or quantum computing—AmeraKey is designed so that encryption strength does not depend on increasing processing power.

The technology leverages a patented method using a Picture and PIN combination to generate high-quality entropy, enabling both sides of a communication channel to independently and simultaneously generate identical encryption keys. Critically, the encryption key itself is never transmitted, and in certain implementations, even the ciphertext is not transmitted, eliminating entire classes of interception, harvesting, and future decryption attacks. This architectural approach enables long-term data protection that remains secure even as quantum computing capabilities advance.

"For decades, cybersecurity has been a race against ever-more powerful computers," said Tony Valentino, CTO of Amera IoT. "AmeraKey Encryption fundamentally changes that equation. Our patented approach enables quantum-proof security by removing the need to transmit keys or ciphertext at all, providing protection that does not degrade as computing power evolves."

As quantum computing threats accelerate, organizations face increasing pressure to address cryptographic risk during technology refresh cycles. Amera IoT supports enterprises through targeted training, executive workshops, and quantum-risk assessments, enabling leadership teams to define and communicate a clear, defensible Q-Day strategy to customers, investors, and regulators.

Amera IoT is actively seeking strategic collaborations across finance and banking, IoT OEM manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and defense sectors. Selected partners will gain early access to the company's patented quantum-proof technology and the opportunity to help shape a new global standard for secure communications.

About Amera IoT

Founded in February 2020, Amera IoT is dedicated to redefining digital protection in the face of rapidly advancing threats. With 14 issued U.S. patents and a focus on transmission-free encryption, the company is positioned at the forefront of quantum-proof cybersecurity innovation.

