AMERANT BANK ANNOUNCES BRAND PARTNERSHIP WITH FLORIDA PANTHERS STAR MATTHEW TKACHUK

NHL superstar will be featured in expansive marketing campaign to promote Amerant Bank's new co-branded Florida Panthers Debit Card

CORAL GABLES, Fla., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerant Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in Florida, today announced it has entered into a brand partnership featuring Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk, one of the NHL's top players.

Tkachuk is being featured in an expansive marketing campaign to promote Amerant's new co-branded Florida Panthers debit card, comprising television and online commercials that run throughout the NHL playoffs as well as billboards placed throughout Broward County in South Florida - most notably near the Amerant Bank Arena where the Panthers play all home games.

"I am proud to work with a company like Amerant Bank, they are a group that is truly committed to South Florida and are big fans and supporters of our team," said Matthew Tkachuk. "I look forward to sharing many more exciting moments on the ice at Amerant Bank Arena and in our community."

In addition, Amerant's recently launched Imagine Tomorrow campaign, including the tagline, 'Kiss your old bank goodbye,' has generated a great deal of visibility for the bank across new locations where it is expanding - including Tampa, Broward County, and Downtown Miami.

"We are excited to introduce Amerant's partnership with Matthew Tkachuk and the launch of our co-branded Florida Panthers debit card and checking account," said Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO of Amerant Bank. "This represents our dedication to fostering community engagement and supporting our valued sports partnerships. Matthew (Tkachuk) is a true superstar, and partnering with him showcases our ongoing commitment to excellence."

The announcement of the partnership with Tkachuk and the Imagine Tomorrow campaign marks a pivotal moment for Amerant Bank as it continues to synergize the worlds of banking and sports - reinforcing its commitment to not only South Florida but to neighboring markets.

In March 2024, Amerant opened a new Las Olas banking center in Ft. Lauderdale and will also open its Broward County regional office in Plantation, FL in April. The new offices will be home to key lines of business that contribute to the economic development of the businesses across Broward County.

About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bank, N.A., is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: AMTB), with a presence across South Florida and in Tampa, FL, and Houston, TX. The bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments and Amerant Mortgage. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2022 and again in 2023, the company was certified as a Most Loved Workplace® by Best Practice Institute. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom.

