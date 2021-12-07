Amerant Mortgage Launches Wholesale Division to Expand Services to Mortgage Brokers

MIAMI, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerant Mortgage, LLC , a subsidiary of Amerant Bank , the second largest community bank headquartered in Florida, announces today the expansion of its wholesale division. Amerant Wholesale Mortgage onboarded 28 new team members who are solely focused on wholesale business. The team will supercharge the wholesale channel for Amerant Mortgage, while providing its mortgage broker clients industry-leading products and services.

Amerant Wholesale Mortgage is excited to provide standardized agency offerings, in addition to specialized bank portfolio products to mortgage broker partners. This unique wholesale platform provides brokers and their borrowers more options and flexibility.

"When Amerant Mortgage partnered with Amerant Bank earlier this year, we initially focused on retail offerings as our primary line of business," said Amerant Mortgage Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Howard Levine. "As our business evolved, we found an opportunity to accelerate the growth of our wholesale division, which led us to bringing on this accomplished team, who generated a gross loan volume of over $2bn in the last year, with heavy focus in the purchase market."

The Wholesale team is led by industry veterans, who collectively bring half a century of mortgage experience to Amerant Mortgage, including Director of Wholesale Lending Rich Linderman, National Wholesale Sales Director Dennis Waxman, and Director of Wholesale Operations Mellissa Rugh.

"Since the launch of Amerant Mortgage, the partnership has steadily grown in scale," said Miguel Palacios, executive vice president and chief business officer of Amerant Bank. "The next logical step was a more robust offering to mortgage brokers, and with the addition of this new team, we have the capabilities to deliver unmatched service and product options."

About Amerant Mortgage

Amerant Mortgage (NMLS #50993) is an operating subsidiary of Amerant Bank, N.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB). Amerant Mortgage, headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, with additional offices in Texas and Idaho, provides a broad range of financial products, including conventional loans, government lending, jumbo loans, and non-QM mortgages. Priding itself in its 30+ years of commitment to its clients, Amerant Mortgage offers white-glove service brought to customers by a talented team of loan officers devoted to helping them with all their mortgage needs.

