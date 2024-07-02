AmerCareRoyal® Evolves into ACR

AmerCareRoyal is proud to announce the launch of its refreshed brand identity "ACR" Post this

Following a series of strategic acquisitions, ACR emerged as a unified entity, combining the strengths and expertise of multiple companies under one cohesive brand. The refreshed brand identity embodies the collective purpose, vision, values, and culture of the newly integrated organization. While the businesses owned by AmerCareRoyal will now function under the ACR brand, their legal names remain unchanged, so operations and contractual commitments will not be impacted.

With a laser sharp focus on serving its customers, ACR believes the new brand and enhanced marketing components will produce streamlined interactions for its clients spanning the foodservice industry, from large restaurant, grocery, and convenience store chains to independent operators and the distribution networks that serve them.

Key highlights of the brand refresh include:

Modernized Logo : The updated logo features a clean design that symbolizes the company's core brand values of agility, collaboration, and reliability, and a culture of humility, empathy, transparency, confidence, partnership, protection, stability, and unity.

: The updated logo features a clean design that symbolizes the company's core brand values of agility, collaboration, and reliability, and a culture of humility, empathy, transparency, confidence, partnership, protection, stability, and unity. Reinvigorated Color Identity : The enhanced palette introduces three vibrant colors – ACR Blue, ACR Teal, and ACR Lime – and pays homage to the company's strong legacy and distinguished family of brands. It is timeless and modern, symbolizing experience, growth, stability, reliability, and the company's environmental sensibility.

: The enhanced palette introduces three vibrant colors – ACR Blue, ACR Teal, and ACR Lime – and pays homage to the company's strong legacy and distinguished family of brands. It is timeless and modern, symbolizing experience, growth, stability, reliability, and the company's environmental sensibility. Refined Tagline: " Reliability. From source to solution." One of the most important elements in communicating the ACR brand, the new tagline is a brand promise that clearly and emotionally connects to the company's unique value proposition, corporate values, and culture.

Reliability. From source to solution." One of the most important elements in communicating the ACR brand, the new tagline is a brand promise that clearly and emotionally connects to the company's unique value proposition, corporate values, and culture. Corporate Descriptor: " Foodservice Essentials." Used conjunctively with the new ACR logo and delivering descriptive depth, the corporate descriptor clearly states who ACR is and what the company offers.

Foodservice Essentials." Used conjunctively with the new ACR logo and delivering descriptive depth, the corporate descriptor clearly states who ACR is and what the company offers. Updated Website and Collateral: The company's freshly updated digital presence and marketing collateral reflect its new brand image and personality.

"We are thrilled to unveil our refreshed brand identity, which represents a new chapter in our journey," said ACR's Vice President of Marketing, Chris Rowe. "The brand refresh comes at an important time in ACR's growth and reflects our ongoing evolution and commitment to unity and continued excellence. It celebrates the diversity, expertise, and collective strength of our team, and we believe it will resonate strongly with our customers, partners, and stakeholders."

For more information about ACR's brand refresh and to explore the updated brand assets, please visit WeAreACR.com

About ACR

ACR is a single stream resource for essential packaging and preparation products used in the foodservice, janitorial, sanitation, education, industrial, hospitality, and healthcare industries. With multiple shipping points across North America, our family of brands service national level customers with outstanding customer service and an ever-growing product line. For more information about the ACR brand and to explore ACR's comprehensive range of foodservice essentials and packaging solutions, please visit WeAreACR.com.

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder owned distribution, manufacturing, and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com.

