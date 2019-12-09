AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend

RENO, Nev., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), the parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, on December 4, 2019, declared a special cash dividend on its Common Stock of $0.50 per share. The dividend will be payable January 6, 2020 to holders of record on December 19, 2019.

