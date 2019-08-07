AMERCO Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

RENO, Nev., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to common shareholders for its first quarter ended June 30, 2019, of $132.4 million, or $6.76 per share, compared with net earnings of $127.8 million, or $6.53 per share, for the same period last year.

"Modest revenue gains in the equipment rental business reflect continued demand for self-move equipment," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "Self-storage revenues continue to improve as we fill units and should continue to do so. The self-storage market is very competitive and we are competing."

Highlights of First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Self-moving equipment rental revenues increased $32.0 million , or 4.5% for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The improvements came from both the truck and trailer rentals. Compared with the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, box trucks, trailers and towing devices in the shared fleet.

, or 4.5% for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The improvements came from both the truck and trailer rentals. Compared with the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, box trucks, trailers and towing devices in the shared fleet. Self-storage revenues increased $12.1 million , or 14.0% for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Over the last twelve months, we have added approximately 5.8 million net rentable square feet to the self-storage portfolio or approximately 69 thousand additional units. Approximately 1.9 million square feet of that came online during the first quarter. The average number of units occupied during the quarter increased by 40 thousand compared to the same quarter last year, an improvement of 15 thousand units compared to the occupancy pace last year at this time.

, or 14.0% for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Over the last twelve months, we have added approximately 5.8 million net rentable square feet to the self-storage portfolio or approximately 69 thousand additional units. Approximately 1.9 million square feet of that came online during the first quarter. The average number of units occupied during the quarter increased by 40 thousand compared to the same quarter last year, an improvement of 15 thousand units compared to the occupancy pace last year at this time. For the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2019, depreciation, net of gains and losses on sales increased $14.2 million . Depreciation expense on the rental equipment fleet increased $8.4 million due to a larger fleet. Net gains on the sales of rental trucks increased $0.4 million . All other depreciation increased $6.2 million from the increase in new moving and storage locations. Net gains on disposal of real estate increased $1.6 million from the condemnation of a property in the quarter.

. Depreciation expense on the rental equipment fleet increased due to a larger fleet. Net gains on the sales of rental trucks increased . All other depreciation increased from the increase in new moving and storage locations. Net gains on disposal of real estate increased from the condemnation of a property in the quarter. For the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2019 gross truck and trailer capital expenditures were approximately $561 million compared with approximately $440 million . Proceeds from sales of rental equipment were $158 million compared with $187 million . Spending on real estate related acquisitions and development were approximately $218 million compared with $219 million , respectively.

compared with approximately . Proceeds from sales of rental equipment were compared with . Spending on real estate related acquisitions and development were approximately compared with , respectively. Fleet maintenance and repair costs decreased $2.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with the same period last year.

in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with the same period last year. Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment increased $1.5 million compared with the same period last year. Total revenues climbed $52.5 million and total costs and expenses increased $51.0 million .

compared with the same period last year. Total revenues climbed and total costs and expenses increased . Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage segment was $575.5 million at June 30, 2019 compared with $724.5 million at March 31, 2019 .

at compared with at . On March 6, 2019 , we declared a cash dividend on our Common Stock of $0.50 per share to holders of record on March 21, 2019 . The dividend was paid on April 4, 2019 .

, we declared a cash dividend on our Common Stock of per share to holders of record on . The dividend was paid on . We are holding our 13th Annual Virtual Analyst and Investor meeting on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Arizona Time ( 2:00 p.m. Eastern). This is an opportunity to interact directly with Company representatives through a live video webcast on amerco.com. A brief presentation by the Company will be followed by a question and answer session.

AMERCO will hold its investor call for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (11 a.m. Eastern). The call will be broadcast live over the Internet at www.amerco.com. To hear a simulcast of the call, or a replay, visit www.amerco.com.

About AMERCO

AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect AMERCO's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which is on file with the SEC.

Report on Business Operations

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and 2019.





Quarter Ended June 30,



2019

2018



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Self-moving equipment rentals $ 748,596 $ 716,602 Self-storage revenues

98,274

86,212 Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales

80,026

79,241 Property management fees

7,156

7,416 Life insurance premiums

32,710

36,888 Property and casualty insurance premiums

13,424

12,781 Net investment and interest income

35,749

24,605 Other revenue

63,314

55,832 Consolidated revenue $ 1,079,249 $ 1,019,577

Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and 2019.





Quarter Ended June 30,



2019

2018



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Moving and storage







Revenues $ 1,000,398 $ 947,885 Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

201,896

200,395 Property and casualty insurance







Revenues

20,305

15,889 Earnings from operations

8,466

2,713 Life insurance







Revenues

60,321

57,863 Earnings from operations

3,781

1,881 Eliminations







Revenues

(1,775)

(2,060) Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

(278)

(285) Consolidated Results







Revenues

1,079,249

1,019,577 Earnings from operations

213,865

204,704

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:





Quarter Ended June 30,



2019

2018



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except occupancy rate) Unit count as of June 30

452

383 Square footage as of June 30

38,175

32,394 Average monthly number of units occupied

302

262 Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count

68.4%

69.6% Average monthly square footage occupied

27,421

23,666

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





June 30,

March 31,



2019

2019



(Unaudited)







(In thousands) ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents $ 519,831 $ 673,701 Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net

243,235

224,785 Inventories and parts, net

101,032

103,504 Prepaid expenses

188,153

174,100 Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities

2,336,585

2,235,397 Investments, other

313,050

300,736 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net

124,490

136,276 Other assets

73,176

78,354 Right-of-use assets – financing, net

1,265,023

- Right-of-use assets - operating

105,384

- Related party assets

31,215

30,889



5,301,174

3,957,742 Property, plant and equipment, at cost:







Land

991,213

976,454 Buildings and improvements

4,183,178

4,003,726 Furniture and equipment

676,263

689,780 Rental trailers and other rental equipment

475,913

590,039 Rental trucks

3,324,576

4,762,028



9,651,143

11,022,027 Less: Accumulated depreciation

(2,477,573)

(3,088,056) Total property, plant and equipment, net

7,173,570

7,933,971 Total assets $ 12,474,744 $ 11,891,713 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 591,139 $ 556,873 Notes, loans and finance/capital leases payable, net

4,343,935

4,163,323 Operating lease liability

105,008

- Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable

1,013,933

1,011,183 Liabilities from investment contracts

1,705,422

1,666,742 Other policyholders' funds and liabilities

9,763

15,047 Deferred income

42,353

35,186 Deferred income taxes, net

794,168

750,970 Total liabilities

8,605,721

8,199,324









Common stock

10,497

10,497 Additional paid-in capital

453,535

453,326 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(23,873)

(66,698) Retained earnings

4,109,384

3,976,962 Cost of common stock in treasury, net

(525,653)

(525,653) Cost of preferred stock in treasury, net

(151,997)

(151,997) Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares

(2,870)

(4,048) Total stockholders' equity

3,869,023

3,692,389 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,474,744 $ 11,891,713

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Quarter Ended June 30,



2019

2018



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues:







Self-moving equipment rentals $ 748,596 $ 716,602 Self-storage revenues

98,274

86,212 Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales

80,026

79,241 Property management fees

7,156

7,416 Life insurance premiums

32,710

36,888 Property and casualty insurance premiums

13,424

12,781 Net investment and interest income

35,749

24,605 Other revenue

63,314

55,832 Total revenues

1,079,249

1,019,577









Costs and expenses:







Operating expenses

534,472

496,554 Commission expenses

80,899

79,257 Cost of sales

48,929

49,881 Benefits and losses

49,006

48,554 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

6,064

6,031 Lease expense

7,036

8,169 Depreciation, net of gains on disposals

140,600

126,427 Net gains on disposal of real estate

(1,622)

- Total costs and expenses

865,384

814,873









Earnings from operations

213,865

204,704 Other components of net periodic benefit costs

(263)

(253) Interest expense

(38,888)

(35,254) Pretax earnings

174,714

169,197 Income tax expense

(42,292)

(41,348) Earnings available to common stockholders $ 132,422 $ 127,849 Basic and diluted earnings per common stock $ 6.76 $ 6.53 Weighted average common stock outstanding: Basic and diluted

19,597,697

19,590,585











NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE

As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net being reclassed to Right-of-Use Assets - Financing, net ("ROU-Financing"). As of June 30, 2019, the balance of ROU-Financing also includes the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during the first quarter. The table below shows adjusted property, plant and equipment, net as of June 30, 2019, by including the ROU-Financing to help compare our PPE assets with our March 2019 fiscal year end. The assets included in the ROU-Financing is not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement.













June 30,















2019







June 30,

ROU Assets

Property, Plant and Equipment

March 31,



2019

Financing

Adjusted

2019



(Unaudited)



(In thousands)

















Property, plant and equipment, at cost















Land $ 991,213 $ - $ 991,213 $ 976,454 Buildings and improvements

4,183,178

-

4,183,178

4,003,726 Furniture and equipment

676,263

36,304

712,567

689,780 Rental trailers and other rental equipment

475,913

129,826

605,739

590,039 Rental trucks

3,324,576

1,813,633

5,138,209

4,762,028 Right-of-use assets, gross

9,651,143

1,979,763

11,630,906

11,022,027 Less: Accumulated depreciation

(2,477,573)

(714,740)

(3,192,313)

(3,088,056) Total property, plant and equipment, net $ 7,173,570 $ 1,265,023 $ 8,438,593 $ 7,933,971

