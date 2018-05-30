AMERCO Reports Fiscal 2018 Financial Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, the Company reported net earnings available to shareholders of $10.8 million, or $0.56 per share compared with net earnings of $9.5 million, or $0.49 per share for the same period last year. Included in the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, was a $0.84 per share, or $16.5 million benefit resulting from the Tax Reform Act, excluding this, adjusted losses were ($0.28) per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

"Customer demand for our self-moving and self-storage products remains steady," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "We made progress in managing the sale of our pickups and cargo vans during the quarter but more work remains. We continue to invest in self-storage, the rental fleet and technology for the long-term."

Highlights of Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

The recently enacted Tax Reform Act resulted in a net benefit to the Company of $355.7 million. We expect our blended GAAP effective tax rate for the twelve months of fiscal 2019 will be approximately 24.3%. During the quarter the Company issued bonuses to all of its team members in response to the enactment of the Tax Reform Act totaling approximately $20.3 million.

Self-moving equipment rental revenues increased $31.2 million or 6.7% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, and finished the full year up $116.9 million or 5.0% compared with fiscal 2017. During fiscal 2018 we added to the number of Company operated locations and grew our truck, trailer and towing device fleets. Both In-Town and one-way transactions increased compared with fiscal 2017.

Self-storage revenues increased $9.9 million or 13.3% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 and for the full year increased $37.0 million or 12.9% compared with fiscal 2017. The average monthly amount of occupied square feet increased by 10.3% during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 compared with the same period last year. Over the last twelve months, we have added approximately 3.7 million net rentable square feet to our owned self-storage portfolio. Average monthly occupancy throughout fiscal 2018 for the entire owned storage portfolio was 72%. Of this amount, facilities open for more than three years averaged 84% while facilities open less than three years averaged 39%.

For the quarter, depreciation, net of gains and losses on sales increased $21.5 million. Depreciation on the rental equipment fleet increased $10.9 million primarily due to a larger fleet. Losses on the sales of rental trucks increased $4.5 million due to higher cost of units sold combined with lower proceeds per unit on sale. All other depreciation increased $6.1 million from the increase in new moving and storage locations. For the full fiscal year, depreciation, net of gains and losses on sales increased $94.2 million. Depreciation on the rental equipment fleet increased $56.5 million primarily due to a larger fleet. Gains on the sales of rental trucks decreased $20.7 million due to higher cost of units sold with the volume of sales increasing. All other depreciation increased $17.0 million largely from the increase in new moving and storage locations.

Net gains on the sale of real estate increased $191.8 million. The increase was caused by the sale of a portion of our Chelsea, NY property in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 which resulted in a pre-tax gain of $190.7 million.

Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $17.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 compared with the same period last year and $72.9 million for the full year of fiscal 2018. Higher repair and maintenance spending was primarily associated with the portion of the fleet nearing resale.

Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment decreased $40.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues climbed $47.7 million and total costs and expenses increased $87.8 million.

Gross truck and trailer capital expenditures for fiscal 2018 were approximately $1,007 million compared with approximately $1,179 million for fiscal 2017. Proceeds from the sales of rental equipment were approximately $491 million for fiscal 2018 compared with $475 million in fiscal 2017. Spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects increased approximately $123 million to $607 million in fiscal 2018 compared with fiscal 2017.

Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage operating segment was $882.0 million at March 31, 2018 compared with $804.7 million at March 31, 2017.

On March 8, 2018, we declared a cash dividend on our Common Stock of $0.50 per share to holders of record on March 23, 2018. The dividend was paid on April 6, 2018.

AMERCO will hold its investor call for fiscal 2018 on Thursday, May 31, 2018, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (11 a.m. Eastern). The call will be broadcast live over the Internet at www.amerco.com. To hear a simulcast of the call, or a replay, visit www.amerco.com.

About AMERCO

AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect AMERCO's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2018, which is on file with the SEC.

Report on Business Operations

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the fourth quarter and the full year of fiscal 2018 and 2017.





Quarter Ended March 31,

Twelve Months Ended

March 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017



(In thousands) Self-moving equipment rentals $ 494,525 $ 463,314 $ 2,479,742 $ 2,362,833 Self-storage revenues

84,586

74,692

323,903

286,886 Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales

56,248

53,878

261,557

253,073 Property management fees

6,128

6,025

29,602

29,075 Life insurance premiums

37,793

40,515

154,703

163,579 Property and casualty insurance premiums

14,166

12,132

57,100

52,334 Net investment and interest income

27,966

26,522

110,473

102,276 Other revenue

36,209

32,358

184,034

171,711 Consolidated revenue

757,621

709,436

3,601,114

3,421,767

Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the fourth quarter and the full year of fiscal 2018 and 2017.



Quarter Ended March 31,

Twelve Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

(In thousands) Moving and storage













Revenues 680,445

632,785

3,290,667

3,113,000 Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries (11,121)

28,995

711,773

688,913 Property and casualty insurance













Revenues 18,867

15,833

74,571

68,986 Earnings from operations 6,760

5,345

25,878

27,161 Life insurance













Revenues 60,397

62,149

243,862

245,599 Earnings from operations 7,423

9,760

27,959

27,646 Eliminations













Revenues (2,088)

(1,331)

(7,986)

(5,818) Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries (292)

(355)

(1,291)

(1,457) Consolidated Results













Revenues 757,621

709,436

3,601,114

3,421,767 Earnings from operations 2,770

43,745

764,319

742,263

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned storage locations follows:





Quarter Ended March 31,



2018

2017



(In thousands, except occupancy rate) Room count as of March 31

366

318 Square footage as of March 31

30,974

27,305 Average monthly number of rooms occupied

249

226 Average monthly occupancy rate based on room count

68.9%

72.2% Average monthly square footage occupied

22,621

20,514























Twelve Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017



(In thousands, except occupancy rate) Room count as of March 31

366

318 Square footage as of March 31

30,974

27,305 Average monthly number of rooms occupied

246

226 Average monthly occupancy rate based on room count

71.6%

75.8% Average monthly square footage occupied

22,203

20,386

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





March 31,

March 31,



2018

2017



(Unaudited)







(In thousands) ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents $ 759,388 $ 697,806 Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net

193,538

178,081 Inventories and parts, net

89,877

82,439 Prepaid expenses

165,692

124,728 Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities

1,919,860

1,663,768 Investments, other

399,064

367,830 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net

124,767

130,213 Other assets

244,782

97,525 Related party assets

33,276

86,168



3,930,244

3,428,558 Property, plant and equipment, at cost:







Land

827,649

648,757 Buildings and improvements

3,140,713

2,618,265 Furniture and equipment

632,803

510,415 Rental trailers and other rental equipment

545,968

492,280 Rental trucks

4,390,750

4,091,598



9,537,883

8,361,315 Less: Accumulated depreciation

(2,721,142)

(2,384,033) Total property, plant and equipment

6,816,741

5,977,282 Total assets $ 10,746,985 $ 9,405,840 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 510,678 $ 450,541 Notes, loans and leases payable

3,513,076

3,262,880 Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable

1,248,033

1,086,322 Liabilities from investment contracts

1,364,066

1,112,498 Other policyholders' funds and liabilities

10,040

10,150 Deferred income

34,276

28,696 Deferred income taxes

658,108

835,009 Total liabilities

7,338,277

6,786,096









Common stock

10,497

10,497 Additional paid-in capital

452,746

452,172 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,623)

(51,236) Retained earnings

3,635,561

2,892,893 Cost of common shares in treasury, net

(525,653)

(525,653) Cost of preferred shares in treasury, net

(151,997)

(151,997) Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares

(7,823)

(6,932) Total stockholders' equity

3,408,708

2,619,744 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,746,985 $ 9,405,840

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Quarter Ended March 31,



2018

2017



(In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues:







Self-moving equipment rentals $ 494,525 $ 463,314 Self-storage revenues

84,586

74,692 Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales

56,248

53,878 Property management fees

6,128

6,025 Life insurance premiums

37,793

40,515 Property and casualty insurance premiums

14,166

12,132 Net investment and interest income

27,966

26,522 Other revenue

36,209

32,358 Total revenues

757,621

709,436









Costs and expenses:







Operating expenses

460,506

395,436 Commission expenses

54,502

51,900 Cost of sales

36,033

35,634 Benefits and losses

45,314

43,468 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

6,297

7,087 Lease expense

8,683

8,139 Depreciation, net of gains on disposals

146,707

125,240 Net gains on disposal of real estate

(3,191)

(1,213) Total costs and expenses

754,851

665,691









Earnings from operations

2,770

43,745 Interest expense

(32,780)

(30,209) Pretax earnings (losses)

(30,010)

13,536 Income tax benefit (expense)

40,853

(3,988) Earnings available to common shareholders $ 10,843 $ 9,548 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 0.56 $ 0.49 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted

19,589,871

19,587,204

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Twelve Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017



(In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues:







Self-moving equipment rentals $ 2,479,742 $ 2,362,833 Self-storage revenues

323,903

286,886 Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales

261,557

253,073 Property management fees

29,602

29,075 Life insurance premiums

154,703

163,579 Property and casualty insurance premiums

57,100

52,334 Net investment and interest income

110,473

102,276 Other revenue

184,034

171,711 Total revenues

3,601,114

3,421,767









Costs and expenses:







Operating expenses

1,807,983

1,568,083 Commission expenses

276,705

267,230 Cost of sales

160,489

152,485 Benefits and losses

185,311

182,710 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

24,514

26,218 Lease expense

33,960

37,343 Depreciation, net of gains on disposals

543,247

449,025 Net gains on disposal of real estate

(195,414)

(3,590) Total costs and expenses

2,836,795

2,679,504









Earnings from operations

764,319

742,263 Interest expense

(126,706)

(113,406) Amortization on early extinguishment of debt

-

(499) Pretax earnings

637,613

628,358 Income tax benefit (expense)

152,970

(229,934) Earnings available to common shareholders $ 790,583 $ 398,424 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 40.36 $ 20.34 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted

19,588,889

19,586,606

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE





Year Ended



March 31, 2018





(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)









AMERCO and Consolidated Subsidiaries



Earnings per common share: basic and diluted $ 40.36 Gain on sale of Chelsea property, per common share basic and diluted

(7.34) Earnings per common share: basic and diluted before gain on sale of Chelsea property $ 33.02





Gain on sale of Chelsea property $ 190,712 Income tax expense

(46,915) Gain on sale of Chelsea property, net of taxes $ 143,797 Gain on sale of Chelsea property, net of taxes, per common share basic and diluted $ 7.34 Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted

19,588,889









Year Ended



March 31, 2018





(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)









AMERCO and Consolidated Subsidiaries



Earnings per common share: basic and diluted $ 40.36 Tax Reform Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted

(18.16) Earnings per common share: basic and diluted before Tax Reform Act adjustment $ 22.20





Tax Reform Act adjustment $ 355,748 Tax Reform Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted $ 18.16 Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted

19,588,889









Quarter Ended



March 31, 2018





(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)









AMERCO and Consolidated Subsidiaries



Earnings per common share: basic and diluted $ 0.56 Tax Reform Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted

(0.84) Losses per common share: basic and diluted before Tax Reform Act adjustment $ (0.28)





Tax Reform Act adjustment $ 16,527 Tax Reform Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted $ 0.84 Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted

19,589,871









Year Ended



March 31, 2017





(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)









AMERCO and Consolidated Subsidiaries



Earnings per common share: basic and diluted $ 20.34 PEI litigation accrual reduction, net of taxes, per common share basic and diluted

(0.79) Earnings per common share: basic and diluted before PEI litigation accrual reduction $ 19.55





PEI litigation accrual reduction $ 24,600 Income tax benefit

(9,053) PEI litigation accrual reduction, net of taxes $ 15,547 PEI litigation accrual reduction, net of taxes, per common share basic and diluted $ 0.79 Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted

19,586,606

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amerco-reports-fiscal-2018-financial-results-300656878.html

SOURCE AMERCO

Related Links

http://www.amerco.com

