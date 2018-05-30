AMERCO Reports Fiscal 2018 Financial Results

AMERCO

RENO, Nev., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to shareholders for the year ended March 31, 2018, were $790.6 million, or $40.36 per share, compared with $398.4 million, or $20.34 per share for the same period last year. Included in the results for the year ended March 31, 2018, was a $18.16 per share, or $355.7 million benefit resulting from the Tax Reform Act and an additional after-tax benefit of $7.34 per share or $143.8 million resulting from the sale of a portion of our Chelsea, NY property.  Excluding these items, adjusted earnings were $14.86 per share for the year ended March 31, 2018. Included in the results for the year ended March 31, 2017, was an after tax benefit of $0.79 per share associated with our settlement of the PEI litigation that resulted in a reduction in operating expenses of $24.6 million. Excluding this after tax benefit, adjusted earnings were $19.55 per share for the year ended March 31, 2017.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, the Company reported net earnings available to shareholders of $10.8 million, or $0.56 per share compared with net earnings of $9.5 million, or $0.49 per share for the same period last year. Included in the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, was a $0.84 per share, or $16.5 million benefit resulting from the Tax Reform Act, excluding this, adjusted losses were ($0.28) per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

"Customer demand for our self-moving and self-storage products remains steady," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "We made progress in managing the sale of our pickups and cargo vans during the quarter but more work remains. We continue to invest in self-storage, the rental fleet and technology for the long-term."

Highlights of Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

  • The recently enacted Tax Reform Act resulted in a net benefit to the Company of $355.7 million. We expect our blended GAAP effective tax rate for the twelve months of fiscal 2019 will be approximately 24.3%. During the quarter the Company issued bonuses to all of its team members in response to the enactment of the Tax Reform Act totaling approximately $20.3 million.
  • Self-moving equipment rental revenues increased $31.2 million or 6.7% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, and finished the full year up $116.9 million or 5.0% compared with fiscal 2017. During fiscal 2018 we added to the number of Company operated locations and grew our truck, trailer and towing device fleets. Both In-Town and one-way transactions increased compared with fiscal 2017.
  • Self-storage revenues increased $9.9 million or 13.3% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 and for the full year increased $37.0 million or 12.9% compared with fiscal 2017. The average monthly amount of occupied square feet increased by 10.3% during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 compared with the same period last year. Over the last twelve months, we have added approximately 3.7 million net rentable square feet to our owned self-storage portfolio. Average monthly occupancy throughout fiscal 2018 for the entire owned storage portfolio was 72%. Of this amount, facilities open for more than three years averaged 84% while facilities open less than three years averaged 39%.
  • For the quarter, depreciation, net of gains and losses on sales increased $21.5 million. Depreciation on the rental equipment fleet increased $10.9 million primarily due to a larger fleet. Losses on the sales of rental trucks increased $4.5 million due to higher cost of units sold combined with lower proceeds per unit on sale. All other depreciation increased $6.1 million from the increase in new moving and storage locations. For the full fiscal year, depreciation, net of gains and losses on sales increased $94.2 million. Depreciation on the rental equipment fleet increased $56.5 million primarily due to a larger fleet. Gains on the sales of rental trucks decreased $20.7 million due to higher cost of units sold with the volume of sales increasing. All other depreciation increased $17.0 million largely from the increase in new moving and storage locations.
  • Net gains on the sale of real estate increased $191.8 million. The increase was caused by the sale of a portion of our Chelsea, NY property in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 which resulted in a pre-tax gain of $190.7 million.
  • Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $17.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 compared with the same period last year and $72.9 million for the full year of fiscal 2018. Higher repair and maintenance spending was primarily associated with the portion of the fleet nearing resale.
  • Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment decreased $40.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues climbed $47.7 million and total costs and expenses increased $87.8 million.
  • Gross truck and trailer capital expenditures for fiscal 2018 were approximately $1,007 million compared with approximately $1,179 million for fiscal 2017. Proceeds from the sales of rental equipment were approximately $491 million for fiscal 2018 compared with $475 million in fiscal 2017. Spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects increased approximately $123 million to $607 million in fiscal 2018 compared with fiscal 2017.
  • Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage operating segment was $882.0 million at March 31, 2018 compared with $804.7 million at March 31, 2017.
  • On March 8, 2018, we declared a cash dividend on our Common Stock of $0.50 per share to holders of record on March 23, 2018. The dividend was paid on April 6, 2018.

AMERCO will hold its investor call for fiscal 2018 on Thursday, May 31, 2018, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (11 a.m. Eastern). The call will be broadcast live over the Internet at www.amerco.com. To hear a simulcast of the call, or a replay, visit www.amerco.com.

About AMERCO

AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect AMERCO's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2018, which is on file with the SEC.

Report on Business Operations

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the fourth quarter and the full year of fiscal 2018 and 2017.

Quarter Ended March 31,

Twelve Months Ended
March 31,


2018

2017

2018

2017


(In thousands)

Self-moving equipment rentals

$

494,525

$

463,314

$

2,479,742

$

2,362,833

Self-storage revenues

84,586

74,692

323,903

286,886

Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales

56,248

53,878

261,557

253,073

Property management fees

6,128

6,025

29,602

29,075

Life insurance premiums

37,793

40,515

154,703

163,579

Property and casualty insurance premiums

14,166

12,132

57,100

52,334

Net investment and interest income

27,966

26,522

110,473

102,276

Other revenue

36,209

32,358

184,034

171,711

Consolidated revenue

757,621

709,436

3,601,114

3,421,767

Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the fourth quarter and the full year of fiscal 2018 and 2017.


Quarter Ended March 31,

Twelve Months Ended
March 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

(In thousands)

Moving and storage






   Revenues

680,445

632,785

3,290,667

3,113,000

   Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

(11,121)

28,995

711,773

688,913

Property and casualty insurance 








   Revenues

18,867

15,833

74,571

68,986

   Earnings from operations

6,760

5,345

25,878

27,161

Life insurance  








   Revenues

60,397

62,149

243,862

245,599

   Earnings from operations

7,423

9,760

27,959

27,646

Eliminations






   Revenues

(2,088)

(1,331)

(7,986)

(5,818)

   Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

(292)

(355)

(1,291)

(1,457)

Consolidated Results






   Revenues

757,621

709,436

3,601,114

3,421,767

   Earnings from operations

2,770

43,745

764,319

742,263

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned storage locations follows:

Quarter Ended March 31,


2018

2017


(In thousands, except occupancy rate)

Room count as of March 31

366

318

Square footage as of March 31

30,974

27,305

Average monthly number of rooms occupied

249

226

Average monthly occupancy rate based on room count

68.9%

72.2%

Average monthly square footage occupied

22,621

20,514












Twelve Months Ended March 31,


2018

2017


(In thousands, except occupancy rate)

Room count as of March 31

366

318

Square footage as of March 31

30,974

27,305

Average monthly number of rooms occupied

246

226

Average monthly occupancy rate based on room count

71.6%

75.8%

Average monthly square footage occupied

22,203

20,386

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



March 31,

March 31,


2018

2017


(Unaudited)



(In thousands)

ASSETS



Cash and cash equivalents

$

759,388

$

697,806

Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net

193,538

178,081

Inventories and parts, net

89,877

82,439

Prepaid expenses

165,692

124,728

Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities

1,919,860

1,663,768

Investments, other

399,064

367,830

Deferred policy acquisition costs, net

124,767

130,213

Other assets

244,782

97,525

Related party assets

33,276

86,168


3,930,244

3,428,558

Property, plant and equipment, at cost:



   Land

827,649

648,757

   Buildings and improvements

3,140,713

2,618,265

   Furniture and equipment

632,803

510,415

   Rental trailers and other rental equipment

545,968

492,280

   Rental trucks

4,390,750

4,091,598


9,537,883

8,361,315

Less: Accumulated depreciation

(2,721,142)

(2,384,033)

   Total property, plant and equipment

6,816,741

5,977,282

Total assets

$

10,746,985

$

9,405,840

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Liabilities:



   Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

510,678

$

450,541

   Notes, loans and leases payable

3,513,076

3,262,880

   Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable

1,248,033

1,086,322

   Liabilities from investment contracts

1,364,066

1,112,498

   Other policyholders' funds and liabilities

10,040

10,150

   Deferred income

34,276

28,696

   Deferred income taxes

658,108

835,009

Total liabilities

7,338,277

6,786,096





Common stock

10,497

10,497

Additional paid-in capital

452,746

452,172

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,623)

(51,236)

Retained earnings

3,635,561

2,892,893

Cost of common shares in treasury, net

(525,653)

(525,653)

Cost of preferred shares in treasury, net

(151,997)

(151,997)

Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares

(7,823)

(6,932)

Total stockholders' equity

3,408,708

2,619,744

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

10,746,985

$

9,405,840

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Quarter Ended March 31,


2018

2017


(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Revenues:



   Self-moving equipment rentals

$

494,525

$

463,314

   Self-storage revenues

84,586

74,692

   Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales

56,248

53,878

   Property management fees

6,128

6,025

   Life insurance premiums

37,793

40,515

   Property and casualty insurance premiums

14,166

12,132

   Net investment and interest income

27,966

26,522

   Other revenue

36,209

32,358

      Total revenues

757,621

709,436





Costs and expenses:



   Operating expenses

460,506

395,436

   Commission expenses

54,502

51,900

   Cost of sales

36,033

35,634

   Benefits and losses

45,314

43,468

   Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

6,297

7,087

   Lease expense

8,683

8,139

   Depreciation, net of gains on disposals

146,707

125,240

   Net gains on disposal of real estate

(3,191)

(1,213)

      Total costs and expenses

754,851

665,691





Earnings from operations

2,770

43,745

   Interest expense

(32,780)

(30,209)

Pretax earnings (losses)

(30,010)

13,536

   Income tax benefit (expense)

40,853

(3,988)

Earnings available to common shareholders

$

10,843

$

9,548

Basic and diluted earnings per common share

$

0.56

$

0.49

Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted

19,589,871

19,587,204

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Twelve Months Ended March 31,


2018

2017


(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Revenues:



   Self-moving equipment rentals

$

2,479,742

$

2,362,833

   Self-storage revenues

323,903

286,886

   Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales

261,557

253,073

   Property management fees

29,602

29,075

   Life insurance premiums

154,703

163,579

   Property and casualty insurance premiums

57,100

52,334

   Net investment and interest income

110,473

102,276

   Other revenue

184,034

171,711

      Total revenues

3,601,114

3,421,767





Costs and expenses:



   Operating expenses

1,807,983

1,568,083

   Commission expenses

276,705

267,230

   Cost of sales

160,489

152,485

   Benefits and losses

185,311

182,710

   Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

24,514

26,218

   Lease expense

33,960

37,343

   Depreciation, net of gains on disposals

543,247

449,025

   Net gains on disposal of real estate

(195,414)

(3,590)

      Total costs and expenses

2,836,795

2,679,504





Earnings from operations

764,319

742,263

   Interest expense

(126,706)

(113,406)

   Amortization on early extinguishment of debt

-

(499)

Pretax earnings

637,613

628,358

   Income tax benefit (expense)

152,970

(229,934)

Earnings available to common shareholders

$

790,583

$

398,424

Basic and diluted earnings per common share

$

40.36

$

20.34

Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted

19,588,889

19,586,606

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE



Year Ended


March 31, 2018



(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)




AMERCO and Consolidated Subsidiaries

Earnings per common share: basic and diluted

$

40.36

Gain on sale of Chelsea property, per common share basic and diluted

(7.34)

Earnings per common share: basic and diluted before gain on sale of Chelsea property

$

33.02



Gain on sale of Chelsea property

$

190,712

Income tax expense

(46,915)

Gain on sale of Chelsea property, net of taxes

$

143,797

Gain on sale of Chelsea property, net of taxes, per common share basic and diluted

$

7.34

Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted

19,588,889





Year Ended


March 31, 2018



(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)




AMERCO and Consolidated Subsidiaries

Earnings per common share: basic and diluted

$

40.36

Tax Reform Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted

(18.16)

Earnings per common share: basic and diluted before Tax Reform Act adjustment

$

22.20



Tax Reform Act adjustment

$

355,748

Tax Reform Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted

$

18.16

Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted

19,588,889





Quarter Ended


March 31, 2018



(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)




AMERCO and Consolidated Subsidiaries

Earnings per common share: basic and diluted

$

0.56

Tax Reform Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted

(0.84)

Losses per common share: basic and diluted before Tax Reform Act adjustment

$

(0.28)



Tax Reform Act adjustment

$

16,527

Tax Reform Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted

$

0.84

Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted

19,589,871





Year Ended


March 31, 2017



(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)




AMERCO and Consolidated Subsidiaries

Earnings per common share: basic and diluted

$

20.34

PEI litigation accrual reduction, net of taxes, per common share basic and diluted

(0.79)

Earnings per common share: basic and diluted before PEI litigation accrual reduction

$

19.55



PEI litigation accrual reduction

$

24,600

Income tax benefit

(9,053)

PEI litigation accrual reduction, net of taxes

$

15,547

PEI litigation accrual reduction, net of taxes, per common share basic and diluted

$

0.79

Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted

19,586,606

 

