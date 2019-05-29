AMERCO Reports Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

RENO, Nev., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to shareholders for the year ended March 31, 2019, were $370.9 million, or $18.93 per share, compared with $790.6 million, or $40.36 per share for the same period last year. Included in the results for the year ended March 31, 2018, was a $18.16 per share, or $355.7 million benefit resulting from the Tax Reform Act and an additional after-tax benefit of $7.34 per share or $143.8 million resulting from the sale of a portion of our Chelsea, NY property. Excluding these items, adjusted earnings were $14.86 per share for the year ended March 31, 2018.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, the Company reported net earnings available to shareholders of $0.8 million, or $0.04 per share compared with net earnings of $10.8 million, or $0.56 per share for the same period last year. Included in the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, was a $0.84 per share, or $16.5 million benefit resulting from the Tax Reform Act, excluding this, adjusted losses were ($0.28) per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

"We did a better job of meeting consumer needs for our rental equipment and self-storage products over the course of this fiscal year," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "Our pace for filling storage units and our truck sales efforts are improving. We will continue to work to retain the loyalty of our customers and team members."

Highlights of Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Self-moving equipment rental revenues increased $34.5 million or 7.0% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 and finished the full year up $173.8 million or 7.0% compared with fiscal 2018. During fiscal 2019, we expanded the number of Company owned locations along with independent dealers, and increased the number of trucks, trailers and towing devices in the rental fleet. In the third and fourth quarters we saw revenue improvements in our corporate account business. Revenue and transactions for both the One-way and in-town markets improved compared to fiscal 2018.

or 7.0% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 and finished the full year up or 7.0% compared with fiscal 2018. During fiscal 2019, we expanded the number of Company owned locations along with independent dealers, and increased the number of trucks, trailers and towing devices in the rental fleet. In the third and fourth quarters we saw revenue improvements in our corporate account business. Revenue and transactions for both the One-way and in-town markets improved compared to fiscal 2018. Self-storage revenues increased $11.6 million or 13.7% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 and for the full year increased $43.4 million or 13.4% compared with fiscal 2018. The average monthly amount of occupied square feet increased by 14.0% during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with the same period last year while square feet available increased 16.8%. In fiscal 2019, we added approximately 5.3 million net rentable square feet to our owned self-storage portfolio.

or 13.7% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 and for the full year increased or 13.4% compared with fiscal 2018. The average monthly amount of occupied square feet increased by 14.0% during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with the same period last year while square feet available increased 16.8%. In fiscal 2019, we added approximately 5.3 million net rentable square feet to our owned self-storage portfolio. For the quarter, depreciation, net of gains and losses on sales increased $4.8 million . Depreciation on the rental equipment fleet increased $1.6 million primarily due to a larger fleet. Losses on the sales of rental trucks decreased $0.3 million . All other depreciation increased $3.5 million from the increase in new moving and storage locations. For the full fiscal year, depreciation, net of gains and losses on sales, increased $10.8 million . Depreciation on the rental equipment fleet increased $13.2 million primarily due to a larger fleet. Gains on the sales of rental trucks increased $15.1 million due to an increase in the volume of units sold and nominal improvements in sales price. All other depreciation increased $17.9 million largely from the increase in new moving and storage locations.

. Depreciation on the rental equipment fleet increased primarily due to a larger fleet. Losses on the sales of rental trucks decreased . All other depreciation increased from the increase in new moving and storage locations. For the full fiscal year, depreciation, net of gains and losses on sales, increased . Depreciation on the rental equipment fleet increased primarily due to a larger fleet. Gains on the sales of rental trucks increased due to an increase in the volume of units sold and nominal improvements in sales price. All other depreciation increased largely from the increase in new moving and storage locations. Net gains on the sale of real estate decreased $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with the same period last year and decreased $195.4 million for the full year of fiscal 2019. The decrease for the full year was caused by the sale of a portion of our Chelsea, NY property in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 which resulted in a pre-tax gain of $190.7 million .

for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with the same period last year and decreased for the full year of fiscal 2019. The decrease for the full year was caused by the sale of a portion of our property in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 which resulted in a pre-tax gain of . Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with the same period last year and $45.6 million for the full year of fiscal 2019. The increase in the number of units sold combined with the larger average fleet size during the quarter and full twelve months led to the higher repair and maintenance spending.

in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with the same period last year and for the full year of fiscal 2019. The increase in the number of units sold combined with the larger average fleet size during the quarter and full twelve months led to the higher repair and maintenance spending. Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment increased $23.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues climbed $51.6 million and total costs and expenses increased $27.7 million .

in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues climbed and total costs and expenses increased . Our Life Insurance subsidiary terminated a reinsurance agreement in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, which reduced their Life Insurance premiums $78.4 million and their Benefits and Losses expense by $76.4 million resulting in a net transfer of cash of $64.6 million .

and their Benefits and Losses expense by resulting in a net transfer of cash of . Gross truck and trailer capital expenditures for fiscal 2019 were approximately $1,163 million compared with approximately $1,007 million for fiscal 2018. Proceeds from the sales of rental equipment were approximately $603 million for fiscal 2019 compared with $491 million in fiscal 2018. Spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects increased approximately $396 million to $1,003 million in fiscal 2019 compared with fiscal 2018.

compared with approximately for fiscal 2018. Proceeds from the sales of rental equipment were approximately for fiscal 2019 compared with in fiscal 2018. Spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects increased approximately to in fiscal 2019 compared with fiscal 2018. Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage operating segment was $724.5 million at March 31, 2019 compared with $882.0 million at March 31, 2018 .

at compared with at . On March 6, 2019 , we declared a cash dividend on our Common Stock of $0.50 per share to holders of record on March 21, 2019 . The dividend was paid on April 4, 2019 .

AMERCO will hold its investor call for fiscal 2019 on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (11 a.m. Eastern). The call will be broadcast live over the internet at www.amerco.com. To hear a simulcast of the call, or a replay, visit www.amerco.com.

About AMERCO

AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect AMERCO's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019, which is on file with the SEC.

Report on Business Operations

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the fourth quarter and the full year of fiscal 2019 and 2018.





Quarters Ended March 31,

Years Ended March 31,





2019

2018

2019

2018





(In thousands) Self-moving equipment rentals $ 529,046 $ 494,525 $ 2,653,497 $ 2,479,742

Self-storage revenues

96,179

84,586

367,276

323,903

Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales

56,327

56,248

264,146

261,557

Property management fees

6,641

6,128

29,148

29,602

Life insurance premiums

(44,098)

37,793

63,488

154,703

Property and casualty insurance premiums

14,121

14,166

60,853

57,100

Net investment and interest income

25,891

27,966

110,934

110,473

Other revenue

41,425

36,209

219,365

184,034

Consolidated revenue $ 725,532 $ 757,621 $ 3,768,707 $ 3,601,114



Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the fourth quarter and the full year of fiscal 2019 and 2018.





Quarters Ended March 31,

Years Ended March 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018



(In thousands) Moving and storage















Revenues $ 732,062 $ 680,445 $ 3,545,809 $ 3,290,667 Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

13,013

(10,889)

569,241

712,700 Property and casualty insurance















Revenues

17,280

18,867

75,837

74,571 Earnings from operations

5,833

6,760

27,406

25,878 Life insurance















Revenues

(23,196)

60,397

154,714

243,862 Earnings from operations

8,669

7,423

25,481

27,959 Eliminations















Revenues

(614)

(2,088)

(7,653)

(7,986) Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

(278)

(292)

(1,141)

(1,291) Consolidated Results















Revenues

725,532

757,621

3,768,707

3,601,114 Earnings from operations

27,237

3,002

620,987

765,246

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned storage locations follows:





Quarters Ended March 31,



2019

2018



(In thousands, except occupancy rate) Unit count as of March 31

428

366 Square footage as of March 31

36,237

30,974 Average monthly number of units occupied

283

249 Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count

66.9%

68.9% Average monthly square footage occupied

25,790

22,621





Years Ended March 31,



2019

2018



(In thousands, except occupancy rate) Unit count as of March 31

428

366 Square footage as of March 31

36,237

30,974 Average monthly number of units occupied

275

246 Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count

68.7%

71.6% Average monthly square footage occupied

24,862

22,203

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





March 31,

March 31,



2019

2018













(In thousands) ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents $ 673,701 $ 759,388 Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net

224,785

193,538 Inventories and parts, net

103,504

89,877 Prepaid expenses

174,100

166,129 Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities

2,235,397

1,919,860 Investments, other

300,736

399,064 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net

136,276

124,767 Other assets

78,354

244,782 Related party assets

30,889

33,276



3,957,742

3,930,681 Property, plant and equipment, at cost:







Land

976,454

827,649 Buildings and improvements

4,003,726

3,140,713 Furniture and equipment

689,780

632,803 Rental trailers and other rental equipment

590,039

545,968 Rental trucks

4,762,028

4,390,750



11,022,027

9,537,883 Less: Accumulated depreciation

(3,088,056)

(2,721,142) Total property, plant and equipment

7,933,971

6,816,741 Total assets $ 11,891,713 $ 10,747,422 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 556,873 $ 511,115 Notes, loans and leases payable

4,163,323

3,513,076 Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable

1,011,183

1,248,033 Liabilities from investment contracts

1,666,742

1,364,066 Other policyholders' funds and liabilities

15,047

10,040 Deferred income

35,186

34,276 Deferred income taxes

750,970

658,108 Total liabilities

8,199,324

7,338,714









Common stock

10,497

10,497 Additional paid-in capital

453,326

452,746 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(66,698)

(4,623) Retained earnings

3,976,962

3,635,561 Cost of common shares in treasury, net

(525,653)

(525,653) Cost of preferred shares in treasury, net

(151,997)

(151,997) Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares

(4,048)

(7,823) Total stockholders' equity

3,692,389

3,408,708 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,891,713 $ 10,747,422

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Quarters Ended March 31,



2019

2018



(In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues:







Self-moving equipment rentals $ 529,046 $ 494,525 Self-storage revenues

96,179

84,586 Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales

56,327

56,248 Property management fees

6,641

6,128 Life insurance premiums

(44,098)

37,793 Property and casualty insurance premiums

14,121

14,166 Net investment and interest income

25,891

27,966 Other revenue

41,425

36,209 Total revenues

725,532

757,621









Costs and expenses:







Operating expenses

476,815

460,274 Commission expenses

56,324

54,502 Cost of sales

31,710

36,033 Benefits and losses

(36,919)

45,314 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

9,972

6,297 Lease expense

8,929

8,683 Depreciation, net of gains on disposals

151,518

146,707 Net gains on disposal of real estate

(54)

(3,191) Total costs and expenses

698,295

754,619









Earnings from operations

27,237

3,002 Other components of net periodic benefit costs

(253)

(232) Interest expense

(37,334)

(32,780) Pretax losses

(10,350)

(30,010) Income tax benefit

11,181

40,853 Earnings available to common shareholders $ 831 $ 10,843 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 0.04 $ 0.56 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted

19,594,008

19,589,871

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Years Ended March 31,



2019

2018



(In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues:







Self-moving equipment rentals $ 2,653,497 $ 2,479,742 Self-storage revenues

367,276

323,903 Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales

264,146

261,557 Property management fees

29,148

29,602 Life insurance premiums

63,488

154,703 Property and casualty insurance premiums

60,853

57,100 Net investment and interest income

110,934

110,473 Other revenue

219,365

184,034 Total revenues

3,768,707

3,601,114









Costs and expenses:







Operating expenses

1,981,180

1,807,056 Commission expenses

288,408

276,705 Cost of sales

162,142

160,489 Benefits and losses

100,277

185,311 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

28,556

24,514 Lease expense

33,158

33,960 Depreciation, net of gains on disposals

554,043

543,247 Net gains on disposal of real estate

(44)

(195,414) Total costs and expenses

3,147,720

2,835,868









Earnings from operations

620,987

765,246 Other components of net periodic benefit costs

(1,013)

(927) Interest expense

(142,445)

(126,706) Pretax earnings

477,529

637,613 Income tax benefit (expense)

(106,672)

152,970 Earnings available to common shareholders $ 370,857 $ 790,583 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 18.93 $ 40.36 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted

19,592,048

19,588,889

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE





Year Ended



March 31, 2018





(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)









AMERCO and Consolidated Subsidiaries



Earnings per common share: basic and diluted $ 40.36 Gain on sale of Chelsea property, per common share basic and diluted

(7.34) Earnings per common share: basic and diluted before gain on sale of Chelsea property $ 33.02





Gain on sale of Chelsea property $ 190,712 Income tax expense

(46,915) Gain on sale of Chelsea property, net of taxes $ 143,797 Gain on sale of Chelsea property, net of taxes, per common share basic and diluted $ 7.34 Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted

19,588,889









Year Ended



March 31, 2018





(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)









AMERCO and Consolidated Subsidiaries



Earnings per common share: basic and diluted $ 40.36 Tax Reform Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted

(18.16) Earnings per common share: basic and diluted before Tax Reform Act adjustment $ 22.20





Tax Reform Act adjustment $ 355,748 Tax Reform Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted $ 18.16 Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted

19,588,889





Cumulative adjustments:







Year Ended



March 31, 2018











AMERCO and Consolidated Subsidiaries



Earnings per common share: basic and diluted $ 40.36 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted

(18.16) Gain on sale of Chelsea property, per common share basic and diluted

(7.34) Earnings per common share: basic and diluted after cumulative adjustments $ 14.86









Quarter Ended



March 31, 2018





(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)









AMERCO and Consolidated Subsidiaries



Earnings per common share: basic and diluted $ 0.56 Tax Reform Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted

(0.84) Losses per common share: basic and diluted before Tax Reform Act adjustment $ (0.28)





Tax Reform Act adjustment $ 16,527 Tax Reform Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted $ 0.84 Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted

19,589,871

