AMERCO Reports Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

RENO, Nev., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to shareholders for the year ended March 31, 2021, of $610.9 million, or $31.15 per share, compared with $442.0 million, or $22.55 per share for the same period last year. Included in the results for the year ended March 31, 2020, was a $7.45 per share, or $146.0 million tax benefit resulting from the CARES Act. Excluding this item, adjusted earnings were $15.10 per share for the year ended March 31, 2020. This adjustment to our net earnings and earnings per share provides a reconciliation for comparison of our financial performance for the periods presented.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company reported net earnings available to shareholders of $73.8 million, or $3.76 per share compared with net earnings of $122.4 million, or $6.24 per share for the same period last year. Included in the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was a $7.45 per share, or $146.0 million tax benefit resulting from the CARES Act. Excluding this, adjusted losses were ($1.21) per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

"Market disruptions were countered by adapting to new customer needs," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "Increased customer demand drove revenues. We fell behind plan in rental equipment and self-storage capital expenditures. Interest rates held. All of this created good 'results.' The entire team worked together to achieve this result. As always, the best measurement period is more than a year."

Highlights of Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Self-moving equipment rental revenues increased $171.8 million , or 33%, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, and finished the full year up $390.9 million , or 15%, compared with fiscal 2020. During our first quarter this fiscal year, we experienced a decrease in these revenues of $94.3 million , or 13%. Since then, these revenues have increased $485.2 million , or 25%, over the last nine months. Transactions along with average revenue per transaction increased for both our In-town and one-way markets. Compared to the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations and independent dealers.

AMERCO will hold its investor call for fiscal 2021 on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (11 a.m. Eastern).

About AMERCO



AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect AMERCO's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021, which is on file with the SEC.

Report on Business Operations

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the fourth quarter and the full year of fiscal 2021 and 2020.





Quarters Ended March 31,

Years Ended March 31,





2021

2020

2021

2020





(In thousands) Self-moving equipment rentals $ 689,787 $ 518,021 $ 3,083,317 $ 2,692,413

Self-storage revenues

130,010

108,801

477,262

418,741

Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales

80,365

57,490

344,929

265,091

Property management fees

7,651

6,919

31,603

30,406

Life insurance premiums

29,651

31,747

121,609

127,976

Property and casualty insurance premiums

19,243

14,997

68,779

66,053

Net investment and interest income

37,043

35,200

122,938

137,829

Other revenue

66,108

48,350

291,548

240,359

Consolidated revenue $ 1,059,858 $ 821,525 $ 4,541,985 $ 3,978,868



Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the fourth quarter and the full year of fiscal 2021 and 2020





Quarters Ended March 31,

Years Ended March 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(In thousands) Moving and storage















Revenues $ 974,775 $ 741,452 $ 4,231,674 $ 3,657,766 Earnings (losses) from operations before equity in earnings of

subsidiaries

117,242

(20,690)

906,863

471,962 Property and casualty insurance















Revenues

23,790

19,865

86,737

89,064 Earnings from operations

8,160

15,442

32,498

42,884 Life insurance















Revenues

62,344

62,395

232,634

241,464 Earnings from operations

6,192

6,482

22,876

26,394 Eliminations















Revenues

(1,051)

(2,187)

(9,060)

(9,426) Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

(269)

(276)

(1,090)

(1,112) Consolidated Results















Revenues

1,059,858

821,525

4,541,985

3,978,868 Earnings from operations

131,325

958

961,147

540,128

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned storage locations follows:





Quarters Ended March 31,



2021

2020



(In thousands, except occupancy rate) Unit count as of March 31

539

503 Square footage as of March 31

45,746

42,082 Average monthly number of units occupied

398

329 Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count

74.3%

66.1% Average monthly square footage occupied

35,692

29,846





Years Ended March 31,



2021

2020



(In thousands, except occupancy rate) Unit count as of March 31

539

503 Square footage as of March 31

45,746

42,082 Average monthly number of units occupied

376

319 Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count

71.8%

67.7% Average monthly square footage occupied

33,700

28,946











AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





March 31,

March 31,



2021

2020



(In thousands) ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,194,012 $ 494,352 Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net

224,426

186,672 Inventories and parts, net

105,577

101,083 Prepaid expenses

469,144

562,904 Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities

2,695,656

2,492,738 Investments, other

489,759

360,373 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net

89,749

103,118 Other assets

47,730

71,956 Right of use assets - financing, net

877,038

1,080,353 Right of use assets - operating

92,505

106,631 Related party assets

35,395

34,784



6,320,991

5,594,964 Property, plant and equipment, at cost:







Land

1,075,813

1,032,945 Buildings and improvements

5,163,705

4,663,461 Furniture and equipment

786,505

752,363 Rental trailers and other rental equipment

477,921

511,520 Rental trucks

3,909,724

3,595,933



11,413,668

10,556,222 Less: Accumulated depreciation

(3,083,053)

(2,713,162) Total property, plant and equipment

8,330,615

7,843,060 Total assets $ 14,651,606 $ 13,438,024 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 645,575 $ 554,353 Notes, loans and finance leases payable, net

4,668,907

4,621,291 Operating lease liabilities

92,510

106,443 Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable

997,701

997,647 Liabilities from investment contracts

2,161,530

1,802,217 Other policyholders' funds and liabilities

12,420

10,190 Deferred income

42,592

31,620 Deferred income taxes, net

1,178,489

1,093,543 Total liabilities

9,799,724

9,217,304









Common stock

10,497

10,497 Additional paid-in capital

453,819

453,819 Accumulated other comprehensive income

106,857

34,652 Retained earnings

4,958,359

4,399,402 Cost of common shares in treasury, net

(525,653)

(525,653) Cost of preferred shares in treasury, net

(151,997)

(151,997) Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares

-

- Total stockholders' equity

4,851,882

4,220,720 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,651,606 $ 13,438,024

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Quarter Ended March 31,



2021

2020



(In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues:







Self-moving equipment rentals $ 689,787 $ 518,021 Self-storage revenues

130,010

108,801 Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales

80,365

57,490 Property management fees

7,651

6,919 Life insurance premiums

29,651

31,747 Property and casualty insurance premiums

19,243

14,997 Net investment and interest income

37,043

35,200 Other revenue

66,108

48,350 Total revenues

1,059,858

821,525









Costs and expenses:







Operating expenses

580,997

499,810 Commission expenses

74,178

54,792 Cost of sales

54,543

35,841 Benefits and losses

48,852

37,141 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

9,281

10,594 Lease expense

7,475

7,000 Depreciation, net of gains (losses) on disposals

154,219

174,836 Net (gains) losses on disposal of real estate

(1,012)

553 Total costs and expenses

928,533

820,567









Earnings from operations

131,325

958 Other components of net periodic benefit costs

(247)

(264) Interest expense

(41,328)

(42,967) Pretax earnings (losses)

89,750

(42,273) Income tax benefit (expense)

(15,970)

164,641 Earnings available to common shareholders $ 73,780 $ 122,368 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 3.76 $ 6.24 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted

19,607,788

19,607,788

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Twelve Months Ended March 31,



2021

2020



(In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues:







Self-moving equipment rentals $ 3,083,317 $ 2,692,413 Self-storage revenues

477,262

418,741 Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales

344,929

265,091 Property management fees

31,603

30,406 Life insurance premiums

121,609

127,976 Property and casualty insurance premiums

68,779

66,053 Net investment and interest income

122,938

137,829 Other revenue

291,548

240,359 Total revenues

4,541,985

3,978,868









Costs and expenses:







Operating expenses

2,187,684

2,117,148 Commission expenses

329,609

288,332 Cost of sales

214,059

164,018 Benefits and losses

179,512

174,836 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

28,293

31,219 Lease expense

28,470

26,882 Depreciation, net of gains on disposals

609,930

637,063 Net (gains) losses on disposal of real estate

3,281

(758) Total costs and expenses

3,580,838

3,438,740









Earnings from operations

961,147

540,128 Other components of net periodic benefit costs

(987)

(1,054) Interest expense

(163,502)

(160,950) Pretax earnings

796,658

378,124 Income tax benefit (expense)

(185,802)

63,924 Earnings available to common shareholders $ 610,856 $ 442,048 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 31.15 $ 22.55 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted

19,607,788

19,603,708

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to Right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). As of March 31, 2021, the balance of ROU-financing also includes the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during fiscal 2021. The table below shows adjusted PPE as of March 31, 2021 and 2020, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in ROU-financing are not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement.













March 31,

March 31,











2021

2020



March 31,

ROU

Assets

Property,

Plant and

Equipment

Property,

Plant and

Equipment



2021

Financing

Adjusted

Adjusted











(In thousands)

















Property, plant and equipment, at cost















Land $ 1,075,813 $ - $ 1,075,813 $ 1,032,945 Buildings and improvements

5,163,705

-

5,163,705

4,663,461 Furniture and equipment

786,505

22,316

808,821

773,476 Rental trailers and other rental equipment

477,921

203,594

681,515

731,101 Rental trucks

3,909,724

1,494,098

5,403,822

5,230,505 Right-of-use assets, gross

11,413,668

1,720,008

13,133,676

12,431,488 Less: Accumulated depreciation

(3,083,053)

(842,970)

(3,926,023)

(3,508,075) Total property, plant and equipment, net $ 8,330,615 $ 877,038 $ 9,207,653 $ 8,923,413





















This adjustment to earnings per share for the quarter and year ended fiscal 2020, provides a reconciliation for comparison of our financial performance for the periods presented.





Quarter Ended



March 31, 2020





(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)









AMERCO and Consolidated Subsidiaries



Earnings per common share: basic and diluted $ 6.24 CARES Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted

(7.45) Losses per common share: basic and diluted before CARES Act adjustment $ (1.21)





CARES Act adjustment $ (146,015) CARES Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted $ (7.45) Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted

19,607,788





Year Ended



March 31, 2020





(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)









AMERCO and Consolidated Subsidiaries



Earnings per common share: basic and diluted $ 22.55 CARES Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted

(7.45) Earnings per common share: basic and diluted before CARES Act adjustment $ 15.10





CARES Act adjustment $ (146,015) CARES Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted $ (7.45) Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted

19,603,708

