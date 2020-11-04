Amerco Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

RENO, Nev., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to shareholders for its second quarter ended September 30, 2020, of $266.4 million, or $13.58 per share, compared with net earnings of $156.3 million, or $7.97 per share, for the same period last year.

For the six-month period ended September 30, 2020, net earnings available to shareholders were $354.1 million, or $18.06 per share, compared with net earnings of $288.7 million, or $14.73 per share, for the same period last year.

"We drastically cut rental equipment additions in March as OEM plants closed and we prepared for the worst. Likewise, we cut real estate acquisition and development investment. It will take about two years to normalize rental equipment investment, probably longer on real estate investment," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "In both self-storage and self-move, we are in very competitive markets. This remains a close game. We are committed to winning. Over the last 7 months, we have simply outworked our peer group. No one knows what next year will bring."

Highlights of Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Self-moving equipment rental revenues increased $126.7 million or 16% during the second quarter of fiscal 2021, compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2020. As government-imposed restrictions on public activity have lessened and customer behavior has evolved, revenue and transactions for both our In-town and one-way markets improved for trucks and trailers. For July, August and September revenues increased by approximately 11%, 14% and 24%, respectively. Compared to the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, box trucks and trailers in the rental fleet.





or 16% during the second quarter of fiscal 2021, compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2020. As government-imposed restrictions on public activity have lessened and customer behavior has evolved, revenue and transactions for both our In-town and one-way markets improved for trucks and trailers. For July, August and September revenues increased by approximately 11%, 14% and 24%, respectively. Compared to the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, box trucks and trailers in the rental fleet. Self-storage revenues increased $10.3 million or 10% during the second quarter of fiscal 2021, compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The average monthly number of occupied units increased by 15%, or 50,000 units, during the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the same period last year. The growth in revenues and square feet rented comes from a combination of occupancy gains at existing locations and from the addition of new capacity to the portfolio. Over the last twelve months, we added approximately 4.4 million net rentable square feet, or an 11% increase, with approximately 0.6 million of that coming on during the second quarter of fiscal 2021.





or 10% during the second quarter of fiscal 2021, compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The average monthly number of occupied units increased by 15%, or 50,000 units, during the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the same period last year. The growth in revenues and square feet rented comes from a combination of occupancy gains at existing locations and from the addition of new capacity to the portfolio. Over the last twelve months, we added approximately 4.4 million net rentable square feet, or an 11% increase, with approximately 0.6 million of that coming on during the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Sales of self-moving and self-storage products and services increased $25.5 million , or 35% compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2020 due to increased sales of hitches, moving supplies and propane.





, or 35% compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2020 due to increased sales of hitches, moving supplies and propane. For the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2020, depreciation, net of gains and losses on sales decreased $14.1 million . Depreciation expense on the rental equipment fleet decreased $10.5 million as new truck production has been slowed by COVID-19 related delays at manufacturers, while gains on the sales of rental trucks increased $10.1 million from higher resale values and additional box truck sales. All other depreciation increased $6.5 million from the increase in new moving and storage locations.





. Depreciation expense on the rental equipment fleet decreased as new truck production has been slowed by COVID-19 related delays at manufacturers, while gains on the sales of rental trucks increased from higher resale values and additional box truck sales. All other depreciation increased from the increase in new moving and storage locations. For the first six months of fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2020 gross truck and trailer capital expenditures were approximately $395 million compared with $1,037 million , proceeds from the sales of rental equipment were $310 million compared with $397 million and spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects were approximately $226 million compared with $423 million .





compared with , proceeds from the sales of rental equipment were compared with and spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects were approximately compared with . Fleet maintenance and repair costs decreased $6.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the same period last year.





in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the same period last year. Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment increased $145.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues climbed $175.8 million and total costs and expenses increased $30.8 million .





in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues climbed and total costs and expenses increased . Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage operating segment was $1,293.3 million at September 30, 2020 compared with $498.1 million at March 31, 2020 .





at compared with at . On August 20, 2020 , we declared a cash dividend on our Common Stock of $0.50 per share to holders of record on September 7, 2020 . The dividend was paid on September 21, 2020 .

AMERCO will hold its investor call for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (10 a.m. Eastern). The call will be broadcast live over the Internet at www.amerco.com. To hear a simulcast of the call, or a replay, visit www.amerco.com.

About AMERCO

AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect AMERCO's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which is on file with the SEC.

Report on Business Operations

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and 2020.





Quarter Ended September 30,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Self-moving equipment rentals $ 931,030 $ 804,325 Self-storage revenues

115,273

104,965 Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales

98,628

73,121 Property management fees

7,840

7,233 Life insurance premiums

31,057

32,355 Property and casualty insurance premiums

15,869

18,365 Net investment and interest income

33,333

33,098 Other revenue

91,878

76,752 Consolidated revenue $ 1,324,908 $ 1,150,214











Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and 2020.





Quarter Ended September 30,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Moving and storage







Revenues $ 1,245,318 $ 1,069,552 Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

373,956

228,987 Property and casualty insurance







Revenues

22,673

23,528 Earnings from operations

12,069

9,092 Life insurance







Revenues

59,560

59,859 Earnings from operations

6,040

6,941 Eliminations







Revenues

(2,643)

(2,725) Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

(275)

(280) Consolidated Results







Revenues

1,324,908

1,150,214 Earnings from operations

391,790

244,740

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:





Quarter Ended September 30,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except occupancy rate) Unit count as of September 30

520

471 Square footage as of September 30

43,985

39,629 Average monthly number of units occupied

373

323 Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count

71.9%

69.5% Average monthly square footage occupied

33,296

29,200

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the first six months of fiscal 2021 and 2020.





Six Months Ended September 30,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Self-moving equipment rentals $ 1,585,315 $ 1,552,921 Self-storage revenues

224,228

203,239 Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales

189,978

153,147 Property management fees

15,187

14,389 Life insurance premiums

61,965

65,065 Property and casualty insurance premiums

29,603

31,789 Net investment and interest income

50,315

68,847 Other revenue

155,554

140,066 Consolidated revenue $ 2,312,145 $ 2,229,463

Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the first six months of fiscal 2021 and 2020.





Six Months Ended September 30,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Moving and storage







Revenues

2,171,618

2,069,950 Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

525,617

430,883 Property and casualty insurance







Revenues

36,307

43,833 Earnings from operations

12,847

17,558 Life insurance







Revenues

109,213

120,180 Earnings from operations

7,960

10,722 Eliminations







Revenues

(4,993)

(4,500) Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

(548)

(558) Consolidated Results







Revenues

2,312,145

2,229,463 Earnings from operations

545,876

458,605

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:





Six Months Ended September 30,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except occupancy rate) Unit count as of September 30

520

471 Square footage as of September 30

43,985

39,629 Average monthly number of units occupied

360

313 Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count

69.8%

69.0% Average monthly square footage occupied

32,153

28,310

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





September 30,

March 31,



2020

2020



(Unaudited)







(In thousands) ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,215,568 $ 494,352 Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net

213,397

186,672 Inventories and parts, net

100,595

101,083 Prepaid expenses

447,073

562,904 Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities

2,495,342

2,492,738 Investments, other

425,527

360,373 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net

93,407

103,118 Other assets

71,314

71,956 Right of use assets – financing, net

970,361

1,080,353 Right of use assets - operating

101,946

106,631 Related party assets

32,397

34,784



6,166,927

5,594,964 Property, plant and equipment, at cost:







Land

1,052,205

1,032,945 Buildings and improvements

4,863,590

4,663,461 Furniture and equipment

767,290

752,363 Rental trailers and other rental equipment

531,465

511,520 Rental trucks

3,644,674

3,595,933



10,859,224

10,556,222 Less: Accumulated depreciation

(2,902,673)

(2,713,162) Total property, plant and equipment, net

7,956,551

7,843,060 Total assets $ 14,123,478 $ 13,438,024 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 630,666 $ 554,353 Notes, loans and finance/capital leases payable, net

4,701,225

4,621,291 Operating lease liability

101,976

106,443 Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable

1,015,189

997,647 Liabilities from investment contracts

1,838,280

1,802,217 Other policyholders' funds and liabilities

5,426

10,190 Deferred income

41,715

31,620 Deferred income taxes, net

1,183,370

1,093,543 Total liabilities

9,517,847

9,217,304









Common stock

10,497

10,497 Additional paid-in capital

453,819

453,819 Accumulated other comprehensive income

78,156

34,652 Retained earnings

4,740,809

4,399,402 Cost of common stock in treasury, net

(525,653)

(525,653) Cost of preferred stock in treasury, net

(151,997)

(151,997) Unearned employee stock ownership plan stock

-

- Total stockholders' equity

4,605,631

4,220,720 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,123,478 $ 13,438,024

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Quarter Ended September 30,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues:







Self-moving equipment rentals $ 931,030 $ 804,325 Self-storage revenues

115,273

104,965 Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales

98,628

73,121 Property management fees

7,840

7,233 Life insurance premiums

31,057

32,355 Property and casualty insurance premiums

15,869

18,365 Net investment and interest income

33,333

33,098 Other revenue

91,878

76,752 Total revenues

1,324,908

1,150,214









Costs and expenses:







Operating expenses

574,083

565,413 Commission expenses

99,365

86,099 Cost of sales

60,933

43,930 Benefits and losses

45,452

45,825 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

5,552

6,515 Lease expense

6,870

6,356 Depreciation, net of gains on disposals

137,438

151,553 Net (gains) losses on real estate

3,425

(217) Total costs and expenses

933,118

905,474









Earnings from operations

391,790

244,740 Other components of net periodic benefit costs

(246)

(264) Interest expense

(40,525)

(39,122) Pretax earnings

351,019

205,354 Income tax expense

(84,654)

(49,028) Earnings available to common shareholders $ 266,365 $ 156,326 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 13.58 $ 7.97 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted

19,607,788

19,602,566

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Six Months Ended September 30,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues:







Self-moving equipment rentals $ 1,585,315 $ 1,552,921 Self-storage revenues

224,228

203,239 Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales

189,978

153,147 Property management fees

15,187

14,389 Life insurance premiums

61,965

65,065 Property and casualty insurance premiums

29,603

31,789 Net investment and interest income

50,315

68,847 Other revenue

155,554

140,066 Total revenues

2,312,145

2,229,463









Costs and expenses:







Operating expenses

1,066,745

1,099,885 Commission expenses

168,540

166,998 Cost of sales

113,764

92,859 Benefits and losses

85,029

94,831 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

12,440

12,579 Lease expense

13,473

13,392 Depreciation, net of gains on disposals

303,109

292,153 Net (gains) losses on real estate

3,169

(1,839) Total costs and expenses

1,766,269

1,770,858









Earnings from operations

545,876

458,605 Other components of net periodic benefit costs

(493)

(527) Interest expense

(80,046)

(78,010) Pretax earnings

465,337

380,068 Income tax expense

(111,246)

(91,320) Earnings available to common shareholders $ 354,091

288,748 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 18.06 $ 14.73 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted

19,607,788

19,600,211

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to Right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). As of September 30, 2020, the balance of ROU-financing also includes the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during the first six months of fiscal 2021. The table below shows adjusted PPE as of September 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in the ROU-financing is not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement.













September 30,

March 31,













2020

2020





September 30,

ROU Assets

Property, Plant

and Equipment

Property, Plant

and Equipment





2020

Financing

Adjusted

Adjusted





(Unaudited)







(In thousands)



















Property, plant and equipment, at cost

















Land $ 1,052,205 $ - $ 1,052,205 $ 1,032,945

Buildings and improvements

4,863,590

-

4,863,590

4,663,461

Furniture and equipment

767,290

20,965

788,255

773,476

Rental trailers and other rental equipment

531,465

115,875

647,340

627,592

Rental trucks

3,644,674

1,637,456

5,282,130

5,334,014

Right-of-use assets, gross

10,859,224

1,774,296

12,633,520

12,431,488

Less: Accumulated depreciation

(2,902,673)

(803,935)

(3,706,608)

(3,508,075)

Total property, plant and equipment, net $ 7,956,551 $ 970,361 $ 8,926,912 $ 8,923,413



