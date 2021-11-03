AMERCO Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

RENO, Nev., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to shareholders for its second quarter ended September 30, 2021, of $409.9 million, or $20.90 per share, compared with net earnings of $266.4 million, or $13.58 per share, for the same period last year.

For the six-month period ended September 30, 2021, net earnings available to shareholders were $755.1 million, or $38.51 per share, compared with net earnings of $354.1 million, or $18.06 per share, for the same period last year.

"Demand for our do-it-yourself moving and storage products and services remains strong," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "We are not able to purchase replacement rental trucks at the rate we want. We are making progress adding stores, self-storage, and U-Box facilities."

Highlights of Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Self-moving equipment rental revenues increased $248.0 million or 27% during the second quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Transactions for both our In-town and one-way markets increased as did revenue per transaction. This quarter's 27% improvement is compared against a second quarter from last year where we reported a 16% revenue improvement. Compared to the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, box trucks, trailers and towing device in the rental fleet.

or 27% during the second quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Transactions for both our In-town and one-way markets increased as did revenue per transaction. This quarter's 27% improvement is compared against a second quarter from last year where we reported a 16% revenue improvement. Compared to the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, box trucks, trailers and towing device in the rental fleet. Self-storage revenues increased $38.2 million or 33% during the second quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The average monthly number of occupied units increased by 103,000 units, during the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year. Occupancy for all locations increased 12.4% to 84.3% from the second quarter of last year to this year while occupancy for the subsection of these locations that have been at 80% occupancy for the last two years was 96.5%. The growth in revenues and square feet rented comes from a combination of occupancy gains at existing locations, the addition of new capacity to the portfolio and from an improvement in average revenue per occupied feet. Over the last twelve months, we added approximately 3.9 million net rentable square feet.

or 33% during the second quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The average monthly number of occupied units increased by 103,000 units, during the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year. Occupancy for all locations increased 12.4% to 84.3% from the second quarter of last year to this year while occupancy for the subsection of these locations that have been at 80% occupancy for the last two years was 96.5%. The growth in revenues and square feet rented comes from a combination of occupancy gains at existing locations, the addition of new capacity to the portfolio and from an improvement in average revenue per occupied feet. Over the last twelve months, we added approximately 3.9 million net rentable square feet. For the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2021, depreciation, net of gains and losses on sales decreased $1.7 million . This was a combination of depreciation expense on the rental equipment fleet increasing $3.9 million while being more than offset by an increase on gains from the sales of rental trucks of $8.0 million from higher resale values. All other depreciation, primarily real estate related, increased $2.5 million .

. This was a combination of depreciation expense on the rental equipment fleet increasing while being more than offset by an increase on gains from the sales of rental trucks of from higher resale values. All other depreciation, primarily real estate related, increased . For the first six months of fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2021 gross truck and trailer capital expenditures were approximately $548 million compared with $395 million , proceeds from the sales of rental equipment were $300 million compared with $310 million and spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects were approximately $444 million compared with $226 million .

compared with , proceeds from the sales of rental equipment were compared with and spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects were approximately compared with . Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $28.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year due to preventative maintenance from higher customer activity combined with a slowdown in the rotation of new equipment into the fleet and older equipment out of the fleet.

in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year due to preventative maintenance from higher customer activity combined with a slowdown in the rotation of new equipment into the fleet and older equipment out of the fleet. Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment increased $182.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues climbed $331.7 million and total costs and expenses increased $149.6 million .

in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues climbed and total costs and expenses increased . Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage operating segment was $2,485.8 million as of September 30, 2021 compared with $1,115.3 million as of March 31 , 2021. During the quarter, the Company entered into a note purchase agreement to issue $600 million of fixed rate senior unsecured notes in a private placement offering at a weighted average interest rate of 2.59%.

as of compared with as of , 2021. During the quarter, the Company entered into a note purchase agreement to issue of fixed rate senior unsecured notes in a private placement offering at a weighted average interest rate of 2.59%. On August 21, 2021 , we declared a cash dividend on our Common Stock of $0.50 per share to holders of record on September 7, 2021 . The dividend was paid on September 21, 2021 .

, we declared a cash dividend on our Common Stock of per share to holders of record on . The dividend was paid on . On October 6, 2021 , we declared a cash dividend on our Common Stock of $0.50 per share to holders of record on October 18, 2021 . The dividend was paid on October 29, 2021 .

AMERCO will hold its investor call for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (11 a.m. Eastern). The call will be broadcast live over the Internet at www.amerco.com. To hear a simulcast of the call, or a replay, visit www.amerco.com.

About AMERCO

AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers over 841,000 rentable storage units and 72.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect AMERCO's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which is on file with the SEC.

Report on Business Operations

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2021.





Quarter Ended September 30,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Self-moving equipment rentals $ 1,179,061 $ 931,030 Self-storage revenues

153,485

115,273 Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales

92,191

98,628 Property management fees

8,747

7,840 Life insurance premiums

28,913

31,057 Property and casualty insurance premiums

22,499

15,869 Net investment and interest income

36,780

33,333 Other revenue

142,578

91,878 Consolidated revenue $ 1,664,254 $ 1,324,908











Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2021.





Quarter Ended September 30,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Moving and storage







Revenues $ 1,576,999 $ 1,245,318 Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

555,988

373,956 Property and casualty insurance







Revenues

29,539

22,673 Earnings from operations

15,189

12,069 Life insurance







Revenues

60,985

59,560 Earnings from operations

7,913

6,040 Eliminations







Revenues

(3,269)

(2,643) Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

(389)

(275) Consolidated Results







Revenues

1,664,254

1,324,908 Earnings from operations

578,701

391,790

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:





Quarter Ended September 30,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except occupancy rate) Unit count as of September 30

568

520 Square footage as of September 30

47,903

43,985 Average monthly number of units occupied

476

373 Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count

84.3%

71.9% Average monthly square footage occupied

41,743

33,296

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the first six months of fiscal 2022 and 2021.





Six Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Self-moving equipment rentals $ 2,214,438 $ 1,585,315 Self-storage revenues

290,878

224,228 Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales

197,076

189,978 Property management fees

17,196

15,187 Life insurance premiums

57,618

61,965 Property and casualty insurance premiums

39,368

29,603 Net investment and interest income

71,779

50,315 Other revenue

248,757

155,554 Consolidated revenue $ 3,137,110 $ 2,312,145

Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the first six months of fiscal 2022 and 2021.





Six Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Moving and storage







Revenues

2,970,253

2,171,618 Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

1,038,983

525,617 Property and casualty insurance







Revenues

52,995

36,307 Earnings from operations

24,421

12,847 Life insurance







Revenues

119,644

109,213 Earnings from operations

10,279

7,960 Eliminations







Revenues

(5,782)

(4,993) Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

(774)

(548) Consolidated Results







Revenues

3,137,110

2,312,145 Earnings from operations

1,072,909

545,876

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:





Six Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except occupancy rate) Unit count as of September 30

568

520 Square footage as of September 30

47,903

43,985 Average monthly number of units occupied

456

360 Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count

82.1%

69.8% Average monthly square footage occupied

40,207

32,153

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





September 30,

March 31,



2021

2021



(Unaudited)







(In thousands) ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,430,233 $ 1,194,012 Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net

227,935

224,426 Inventories and parts, net

142,955

105,577 Prepaid expenses

202,339

469,144 Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities

2,845,147

2,695,656 Investments, other

571,942

489,759 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net

97,138

89,749 Other assets

51,626

47,730 Right of use assets – financing, net

752,990

877,038 Right of use assets – operating, net

85,237

92,505 Related party assets

38,773

35,395



7,446,315

6,320,991 Property, plant and equipment, at cost:







Land

1,172,648

1,075,813 Buildings and improvements

5,477,544

5,163,705 Furniture and equipment

811,337

786,505 Rental trailers and other rental equipment

536,814

477,921 Rental trucks

4,278,732

3,909,724



12,277,075

11,413,668 Less: Accumulated depreciation

(3,386,162)

(3,083,053) Total property, plant and equipment, net

8,890,913

8,330,615 Total assets $ 16,337,228 $ 14,651,606 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 694,284 $ 645,575 Notes, loans and finance leases payable, net

5,335,278

4,668,907 Operating lease liability

85,199

92,510 Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable

1,016,505

997,701 Liabilities from investment contracts

2,276,829

2,161,530 Other policyholders' funds and liabilities

10,943

12,420 Deferred income

51,212

42,592 Deferred income taxes, net

1,312,281

1,178,489 Total liabilities

10,782,531

9,799,724









Common stock

10,497

10,497 Additional paid-in capital

453,819

453,819 Accumulated other comprehensive income

74,207

106,857 Retained earnings

5,693,824

4,958,359 Cost of common stock in treasury, net

(525,653)

(525,653) Cost of preferred stock in treasury, net

(151,997)

(151,997) Total stockholders' equity

5,554,697

4,851,882 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,337,228 $ 14,651,606

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Quarter Ended September 30,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues:







Self-moving equipment rentals $ 1,179,061 $ 931,030 Self-storage revenues

153,485

115,273 Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales

92,191

98,628 Property management fees

8,747

7,840 Life insurance premiums

28,913

31,057 Property and casualty insurance premiums

22,499

15,869 Net investment and interest income

36,780

33,333 Other revenue

142,578

91,878 Total revenues

1,664,254

1,324,908









Costs and expenses:







Operating expenses

696,074

574,083 Commission expenses

127,896

99,365 Cost of sales

66,491

60,933 Benefits and losses

44,630

45,452 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

6,750

5,552 Lease expense

7,441

6,870 Depreciation, net of gains on disposals

135,748

137,438 Net losses on real estate

523

3,425 Total costs and expenses

1,085,553

933,118









Earnings from operations

578,701

391,790 Other components of net periodic benefit costs

(280)

(246) Interest expense

(39,545)

(40,525) Pretax earnings

538,876

351,019 Income tax expense

(128,978)

(84,654) Earnings available to common shareholders $ 409,898 $ 266,365 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 20.90 $ 13.58 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted

19,607,788

19,607,788

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Six Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues:







Self-moving equipment rentals $ 2,214,438 $ 1,585,315 Self-storage revenues

290,878

224,228 Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales

197,076

189,978 Property management fees

17,196

15,187 Life insurance premiums

57,618

61,965 Property and casualty insurance premiums

39,368

29,603 Net investment and interest income

71,779

50,315 Other revenue

248,757

155,554 Total revenues

3,137,110

2,312,145









Costs and expenses:







Operating expenses

1,310,603

1,066,745 Commission expenses

241,045

168,540 Cost of sales

136,406

113,764 Benefits and losses

91,928

85,029 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

15,573

12,440 Lease expense

15,088

13,473 Depreciation, net of gains on disposals

257,465

303,109 Net (gains) losses on real estate

(3,907)

3,169 Total costs and expenses

2,064,201

1,766,269









Earnings from operations

1,072,909

545,876 Other components of net periodic benefit costs

(560)

(493) Interest expense

(78,723)

(80,046) Pretax earnings

993,626

465,337 Income tax expense

(238,553)

(111,246) Earnings available to common shareholders $ 755,073

354,091 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 38.51 $ 18.06 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted

19,607,788

19,607,788

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to Right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). As of September 30, 2021, the balance of ROU-financing also includes the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during the first six months of fiscal 2022. The tables below show adjusted PPE as of September 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in the ROU-financing is not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement.













September 30,

March 31,













2021

2021





September 30,

ROU

Assets

Property, Plant

and Equipment

Property, Plant

and Equipment





2021

Financing

Adjusted

Adjusted





(Unaudited)





(In thousands)



















Property, plant and equipment, at cost

















Land $ 1,172,648 $ - $ 1,172,648 $ 1,075,813

Buildings and improvements

5,477,544

-

5,477,544

5,163,705

Furniture and equipment

811,337

18,316

829,653

808,821

Rental trailers and other rental equipment

536,814

182,741

719,555

681,515

Rental trucks

4,278,732

1,325,624

5,604,356

5,403,822

Right-of-use assets, gross

12,277,075

1,526,681

13,803,756

13,133,676

Less: Accumulated depreciation

(3,386,162)

(773,691)

(4,159,853)

(3,926,023)

Total property, plant and equipment, net $ 8,890,913 $ 752,990 $ 9,643,903 $ 9,207,653















March 31,











2021



March 31,

ROU

Assets

Property, Plant

and Equipment



2021

Financing

Adjusted



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Property, plant and equipment, at cost











Land $ 1,075,813 $ - $ 1,075,813 Buildings and improvements

5,163,705

-

5,163,705 Furniture and equipment

786,505

22,316

808,821 Rental trailers and other rental equipment

477,921

203,594

681,515 Rental trucks

3,909,724

1,494,098

5,403,822 Right-of-use assets, gross

11,413,668

1,720,008

13,133,676 Less: Accumulated depreciation

(3,083,053)

(842,970)

(3,926,023) Total property, plant and equipment, net $ 8,330,615 $ 877,038 $ 9,207,653

SOURCE AMERCO

Related Links

http://www.amerco.com

