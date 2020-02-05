AMERCO Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
Feb 05, 2020, 16:10 ET
RENO, Nev., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to shareholders for its third quarter ended December 31, 2019, of $30.9 million, or $1.58 per share, compared with net earnings of $78.6 million, or $4.01 per share, for the same period last year.
For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2019, net earnings available to shareholders were $319.7 million, or $16.31 per share, compared with net earnings of $370.0 million, or $18.89 per share, for the same period last year.
"We maintained our expected rate of renting new storage rooms while continuing our strategy of releasing new self-storage product in markets underserved by U-Haul," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "As I cautioned in November, I expected our business with last mile delivery companies might be flat or down. We saw a decline in this segment of the business during the quarter. Business with our core residential moving customers improved, but as I indicated last quarter, there is room for more progress."
Highlights of Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
- Self-moving equipment rental revenues decreased $4.7 million or 1% during the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The decline was a result of a reduction in our Corporate Account business. The third quarter of fiscal 2019 experienced a higher than usual volume of Corporate Account rentals. Outside of that portion of the business, we had revenue increases for both our In-town and one-way markets. We increased the number of retail locations, trucks, trailers and towing devices in the rental fleet compared with the same period last year.
- Self-storage revenues increased $13.3 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The average monthly amount of occupied square feet increased by 16%, or 45,000 units, during the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with the same period last year. The growth in revenues comes from a combination of occupancy gains at existing locations and from the addition of new facilities to the portfolio. Over the last twelve months, we have added approximately 6.1 million net rentable square feet or an 18% increase to our owned self-storage portfolio with approximately 1.2 million of that coming on during the third quarter.
- For the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2019, depreciation, net of gains and losses on sales increased $26.6 million. Depreciation expense on the rental equipment fleet increased $16.6 million primarily due to a larger fleet, while net losses on the disposals of rental equipment increased $2.9 million. All other depreciation increased $7.0 million due primarily to the increase in new moving and storage locations.
- For the first nine months of fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019 gross truck and trailer capital expenditures totaled approximately $1,161 million compared with $882 million, proceeds from the sales of rental equipment totaled $591 million compared with $559 million and spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects totaled approximately $600 million compared with $639 million, respectively.
- Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $13.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with the same period last year.
- Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment decreased $58.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues increased $7.4 million and total costs and expenses increased $65.6 million.
- Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage operating segment was $659.2 million at December 31, 2019 compared with $724.5 million at March 31, 2019.
- On December 4, 2019, we declared a cash dividend on our Common Stock of $0.50 per share to holders of record on December 19, 2019. The dividend was paid on January 6, 2020.
About AMERCO
AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.
Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect AMERCO's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, which is on file with the SEC.
Report on Business Operations
Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 and 2019.
|
Quarter Ended December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
Self-moving equipment rentals
|
$
|
621,471
|
$
|
626,136
|
Self-storage revenues
|
106,701
|
93,392
|
Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales
|
54,454
|
55,665
|
Property management fees
|
9,098
|
7,899
|
Life insurance premiums
|
31,164
|
34,778
|
Property and casualty insurance premiums
|
19,267
|
17,668
|
Net investment and interest income
|
33,782
|
32,211
|
Other revenue
|
51,943
|
51,342
|
Consolidated revenue
|
$
|
927,880
|
$
|
919,091
Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 and 2019.
|
Quarter Ended December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
Moving and storage
|
Revenues
|
$
|
846,364
|
$
|
838,928
|
Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries
|
61,769
|
119,959
|
Property and casualty insurance
|
Revenues
|
25,366
|
22,146
|
Earnings from operations
|
9,884
|
11,001
|
Life insurance
|
Revenues
|
58,889
|
60,435
|
Earnings from operations
|
9,190
|
7,429
|
Eliminations
|
Revenues
|
(2,739)
|
(2,418)
|
Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries
|
(278)
|
(287)
|
Consolidated Results
|
Revenues
|
927,880
|
919,091
|
Earnings from operations
|
80,565
|
138,102
The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:
|
Quarter Ended December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except occupancy rate)
|
Unit count as of December 31
|
487
|
411
|
Square footage as of December 31
|
40,835
|
34,693
|
Average monthly number of units occupied
|
323
|
277
|
Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count
|
66.9%
|
68.0%
|
Average monthly square footage occupied
|
29,318
|
25,126
Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 and 2019.
|
Nine Months Ended December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
Self-moving equipment rentals
|
$
|
2,174,392
|
$
|
2,124,451
|
Self-storage revenues
|
309,940
|
271,097
|
Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales
|
207,601
|
207,819
|
Property management fees
|
23,487
|
22,507
|
Life insurance premiums
|
96,229
|
107,586
|
Property and casualty insurance premiums
|
51,056
|
46,732
|
Net investment and interest income
|
102,629
|
85,043
|
Other revenue
|
192,009
|
177,940
|
Consolidated revenue
|
$
|
3,157,343
|
$
|
3,043,175
Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 and 2019.
|
Nine Months Ended December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
Moving and storage
|
Revenues
|
$
|
2,916,314
|
2,813,747
|
Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries
|
492,652
|
556,228
|
Property and casualty insurance
|
Revenues
|
69,199
|
58,557
|
Earnings from operations
|
27,442
|
21,573
|
Life insurance
|
Revenues
|
179,069
|
177,910
|
Earnings from operations
|
19,912
|
16,812
|
Eliminations
|
Revenues
|
(7,239)
|
(7,039)
|
Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries
|
(836)
|
(863)
|
Consolidated Results
|
Revenues
|
3,157,343
|
3,043,175
|
Earnings from operations
|
539,170
|
593,750
The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:
|
Nine Months Ended December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except occupancy rate)
|
Unit count as of December 31
|
487
|
411
|
Square footage as of December 31
|
40,835
|
34,693
|
Average monthly number of units occupied
|
316
|
272
|
Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count
|
68.2%
|
69.4%
|
Average monthly square footage occupied
|
28,646
|
24,553
|
AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
2019
|
2019
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
631,951
|
$
|
673,701
|
Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net
|
200,164
|
224,785
|
Inventories and parts, net
|
103,003
|
103,504
|
Prepaid expenses
|
188,780
|
174,100
|
Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities
|
2,469,468
|
2,235,397
|
Investments, other
|
336,727
|
300,736
|
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net
|
106,354
|
136,276
|
Other assets
|
71,821
|
78,354
|
Right of use assets – financing, net
|
1,130,473
|
-
|
Right of use assets - operating
|
107,974
|
-
|
Related party assets
|
47,988
|
30,889
|
5,394,703
|
3,957,742
|
Property, plant and equipment, at cost:
|
Land
|
1,018,010
|
976,454
|
Buildings and improvements
|
4,522,855
|
4,003,726
|
Furniture and equipment
|
733,063
|
689,780
|
Rental trailers and other rental equipment
|
511,872
|
590,039
|
Rental trucks
|
3,454,759
|
4,762,028
|
10,240,559
|
11,022,027
|
Less: Accumulated depreciation
|
(2,640,940)
|
(3,088,056)
|
Total property, plant and equipment, net
|
7,599,619
|
7,933,971
|
Total assets
|
$
|
12,994,322
|
$
|
11,891,713
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Liabilities:
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$
|
551,770
|
$
|
556,873
|
Notes, loans and finance/capital leases payable, net
|
4,548,609
|
4,163,323
|
Operating lease liability
|
107,581
|
-
|
Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable
|
1,015,663
|
1,011,183
|
Liabilities from investment contracts
|
1,753,428
|
1,666,742
|
Other policyholders' funds and liabilities
|
12,924
|
15,047
|
Deferred income
|
31,459
|
35,186
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
869,671
|
750,970
|
Total liabilities
|
8,891,105
|
8,199,324
|
Common stock
|
10,497
|
10,497
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
453,819
|
453,326
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
39,517
|
(66,698)
|
Retained earnings
|
4,277,034
|
3,976,962
|
Cost of common shares in treasury, net
|
(525,653)
|
(525,653)
|
Cost of preferred shares in treasury, net
|
(151,997)
|
(151,997)
|
Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares
|
-
|
(4,048)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
4,103,217
|
3,692,389
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
12,994,322
|
$
|
11,891,713
|
AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
Quarter Ended December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
Revenues:
|
Self-moving equipment rentals
|
$
|
621,471
|
$
|
626,136
|
Self-storage revenues
|
106,701
|
93,392
|
Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales
|
54,454
|
55,665
|
Property management fees
|
9,098
|
7,899
|
Life insurance premiums
|
31,164
|
34,778
|
Property and casualty insurance premiums
|
19,267
|
17,668
|
Net investment and interest income
|
33,782
|
32,211
|
Other revenue
|
51,943
|
51,342
|
Total revenues
|
927,880
|
919,091
|
Costs and expenses:
|
Operating expenses
|
517,453
|
478,461
|
Commission expenses
|
66,542
|
67,493
|
Cost of sales
|
35,318
|
34,149
|
Benefits and losses
|
42,864
|
42,869
|
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
|
8,046
|
6,654
|
Lease expense
|
6,490
|
7,890
|
Depreciation, net of (gains)/losses on disposal
|
170,074
|
143,473
|
Net losses on disposal of real estate
|
528
|
-
|
Total costs and expenses
|
847,315
|
780,989
|
Earnings from operations
|
80,565
|
138,102
|
Other components of net periodic benefit costs
|
(263)
|
(253)
|
Interest expense
|
(39,973)
|
(34,827)
|
Pretax earnings
|
40,329
|
103,022
|
Income tax expense
|
(9,397)
|
(24,387)
|
Earnings available to common shareholders
|
$
|
30,932
|
$
|
78,635
|
Basic and diluted earnings per common share
|
$
|
1.58
|
$
|
4.01
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted
|
19,607,788
|
19,591,963
|
AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
Nine Months Ended December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
Revenues:
|
Self-moving equipment rentals
|
$
|
2,174,392
|
$
|
2,124,451
|
Self-storage revenues
|
309,940
|
271,097
|
Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales
|
207,601
|
207,819
|
Property management fees
|
23,487
|
22,507
|
Life insurance premiums
|
96,229
|
107,586
|
Property and casualty insurance premiums
|
51,056
|
46,732
|
Net investment and interest income
|
102,629
|
85,043
|
Other revenue
|
192,009
|
177,940
|
Total revenues
|
3,157,343
|
3,043,175
|
Costs and expenses:
|
Operating expenses
|
1,617,338
|
1,504,365
|
Commission expenses
|
233,540
|
232,084
|
Cost of sales
|
128,177
|
130,432
|
Benefits and losses
|
137,695
|
137,196
|
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
|
20,625
|
18,584
|
Lease expense
|
19,882
|
24,229
|
Depreciation, net of gains on disposal
|
462,227
|
402,525
|
Net (gains) losses on disposal of real estate
|
(1,311)
|
10
|
Total costs and expenses
|
2,618,173
|
2,449,425
|
Earnings from operations
|
539,170
|
593,750
|
Other components of net periodic benefit costs
|
(790)
|
(760)
|
Interest expense
|
(117,983)
|
(105,111)
|
Pretax earnings
|
420,397
|
487,879
|
Income tax expense
|
(100,717)
|
(117,853)
|
Earnings available to common shareholders
|
$
|
319,680
|
$
|
370,026
|
Basic and diluted earnings per common share
|
$
|
16.31
|
$
|
18.89
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted
|
19,602,484
|
19,591,282
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE
As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to Right-of-Use Assets - Financing, net ("ROU-Financing"). As of December 31, 2019, the balance of ROU-Financing also included the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during the first nine months of fiscal 2020. The table below shows adjusted property, plant and equipment, net as of December 31, 2019, by including the ROU-Financing to help compare our PPE assets with our March 2019 fiscal year end. The assets included in ROU-Financing are not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement.
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
December 31,
|
ROU
|
Property,
|
March 31,
|
2019
|
Financing
|
Adjusted
|
2019
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
Property, plant and equipment, at cost
|
Land
|
$
|
1,018,010
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
1,018,010
|
$
|
976,454
|
Buildings and improvements
|
4,522,855
|
-
|
4,522,855
|
4,003,726
|
Furniture and equipment
|
733,063
|
27,309
|
760,372
|
689,780
|
Rental trailers and other rental equipment
|
511,872
|
117,987
|
629,859
|
590,039
|
Rental trucks
|
3,454,759
|
1,746,036
|
5,200,795
|
4,762,028
|
Right-of-use assets, gross
|
10,240,559
|
1,891,332
|
12,131,891
|
11,022,027
|
Less: Accumulated depreciation
|
(2,640,940)
|
(760,859)
|
(3,401,799)
|
(3,088,056)
|
Total property, plant and equipment, net
|
$
|
7,599,619
|
$
|
1,130,473
|
$
|
8,730,092
|
$
|
7,933,971
