Ameren Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

ST. LOUIS, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) today announced first quarter 2023 net income attributable to common shareholders of $264 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, compared to first quarter 2022 net income attributable to common shareholders of $252 million, or $0.97 per diluted share.

First quarter 2023 results reflected earnings on increased infrastructure investments made across all business segments driven by strong execution of the company's strategy. Earnings were positively impacted by lower Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois Natural Gas operations and maintenance expenses, which included the effect of market returns on company-owned life insurance (COLI) investments. Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution earnings increased as a result of a higher allowed return on equity (ROE) due to a higher projected average annual 30-year U.S. Treasury bond yield in 2023. These factors were partially offset by lower Ameren Missouri earnings due to lower electric retail sales, driven primarily by milder-than-normal winter temperatures in the first quarter of 2023 compared to colder-than-normal temperatures in the year-ago period. Finally, earnings reflected increased interest expense at Ameren Missouri and Ameren Parent.

"Execution on all elements of our strategy, including significant investments in infrastructure in each of our business segments, continues to drive value for our customers," said Martin J. Lyons, Jr., president and chief executive officer of Ameren Corporation. "We remain on track to deliver within our 2023 earnings per share guidance range of $4.25 to $4.45."

"We are focused on our long-term sustainability value proposition for the benefit of all stakeholders. This includes delivering safe, reliable, resilient and affordable electric and natural gas services to our customers while driving a growth strategy tied to a responsible clean energy transition," added Lyons.

Earnings Guidance

Today, Ameren affirmed its 2023 earnings guidance range of $4.25 to $4.45 per diluted share. Earnings guidance for 2023 assumes normal temperatures for the last nine months of the year and is subject to the effects of, among other things: 30-year U.S. Treasury bond yields; regulatory, judicial and legislative actions; energy center and energy distribution operations; energy, economic and capital market conditions; severe storms; unusual or otherwise unexpected gains or losses; and other risks and uncertainties outlined, or referred to, in the Forward-looking Statements section of this press release.

Ameren Missouri Segment Results

Ameren Missouri first quarter 2023 earnings were $28 million, compared to first quarter 2022 earnings of $50 million. The year-over-year comparison reflected lower electric retail sales, driven primarily by milder-than-normal winter temperatures in the first quarter of 2023 compared to colder-than-normal temperatures in the year-ago period. The comparison also reflected higher interest expense. These factors were partially offset by earnings on increased infrastructure investments and lower operations and maintenance expenses, which included the effect of market returns on COLI investments.

Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution Segment Results

Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution first quarter 2023 earnings were $61 million, compared to first quarter 2022 earnings of $49 million. The year-over-year improvement reflected earnings on increased infrastructure investments and a higher allowed ROE based on a higher projected average annual 30-year U.S. Treasury bond yield in 2023.

Ameren Transmission Segment Results

Ameren Transmission first quarter 2023 earnings were $71 million, compared to first quarter 2022 earnings of $58 million. The year-over-year improvement reflected earnings on increased infrastructure investments.

Ameren Illinois Natural Gas Segment Results

Ameren Illinois Natural Gas first quarter 2023 earnings were $87 million, compared to first quarter 2022 earnings of $80 million. The year-over-year improvement reflected earnings on increased infrastructure investments and lower operations and maintenance expenses, which included the effect of market returns on COLI investments.

Ameren Parent Results (includes items not reported in a business segment)

Ameren Parent results for the first quarter of 2023 reflected earnings of $17 million, compared to first quarter 2022 earnings of $15 million. The year-over-year improvement reflected lower tax expense. Earnings were negatively impacted by increased interest expense, primarily due to higher short-term debt rates.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this release not based on historical facts are considered "forward-looking" and, accordingly, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. Although such forward-looking statements have been made in good faith and are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that the expected results will be achieved. These statements include (without limitation) statements as to future expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, strategies, targets, estimates, objectives, events, conditions, and financial performance. In connection with the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we are providing this cautionary statement to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The following factors, in addition to those discussed under Risk Factors in Ameren's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and elsewhere in this release and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations suggested in such forward-looking statements:

regulatory, judicial, or legislative actions, and any changes in regulatory policies and ratemaking determinations, that may change regulatory recovery mechanisms, such as those that may result from the impact of a final ruling to be issued by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri regarding its September 2019 remedy order for the Rush Island Energy Center, the Missouri Public Service Commission (MoPSC) staff review of the planned Rush Island Energy Center retirement, Ameren Missouri's electric regulatory rate review filed in August 2022 with the MoPSC, Ameren Missouri's proposed customer energy-efficiency plan under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act (MEEIA) filed with the MoPSC in March 2023 , Ameren Illinois' Multi-Year Rate Plan (MYRP) electric distribution service regulatory rate review filed in January 2023 with the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC), Ameren Illinois' natural gas regulatory rate review filed in January 2023 with the ICC, Ameren Illinois' electric distribution service revenue requirement reconciliation adjustment request filed with the ICC in April 2023 , and the August 2022 United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruling that vacated the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's (FERC) Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. (MISO), ROE-determining orders and remanded the proceedings to the FERC;

the effect of Ameren Illinois' use of the performance-based formula ratemaking framework for its electric distribution service under the Illinois Energy Infrastructure Modernization Act (IEIMA), which established and allows for a reconciliation of electric distribution service rates through 2023, its participation in electric energy-efficiency programs, and the related impact of the direct relationship between Ameren Illinois' ROE and the 30-year United States Treasury bond yields;

the effect and duration of Ameren Illinois' election to utilize MYRPs for electric distribution service ratemaking effective for rates beginning in 2024, including the effect of the reconciliation cap on the electric distribution revenue requirement;

the effect on Ameren Missouri of any customer rate caps or limitations on increasing the electric service revenue requirement pursuant to Ameren Missouri's election to use the plant-in-service accounting ( PISA );

); Ameren Missouri's ability to construct and/or acquire wind, solar, and other renewable energy generation facilities and battery storage, as well as natural gas-fired combined cycle energy centers, retire fossil fuel-fired energy centers, and implement new or existing customer energy-efficiency programs, including any such construction, acquisition, retirement, or implementation in connection with its Smart Energy Plan, integrated resource plan, or emissions reduction goals, and to recover its cost of investment, a related return, and, in the case of customer energy-efficiency programs, any lost margins in a timely manner, each of which is affected by the ability to obtain all necessary regulatory and project approvals, including certificates of convenience and necessity (CCNs) from the MoPSC or any other required approvals for the addition of renewable resources;

Ameren Missouri's ability to use or transfer federal production and investment tax credits related to renewable energy projects; the cost of wind, solar, and other renewable generation and storage technologies; and our ability to obtain timely interconnection agreements with the MISO or other regional transmission organizations (RTO) at an acceptable cost for each facility;

the success of competitive bids related to requests for proposals associated with the MISO's long-range transmission planning;

the inability of our counterparties to meet their obligations with respect to contracts, credit agreements, and financial instruments, including as they relate to the construction and acquisition of electric and natural gas utility infrastructure and the ability of counterparties to complete projects, which is dependent upon the availability of necessary materials and equipment, including those obligations that are affected by supply chain disruptions;

advancements in energy technologies, including carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration, hydrogen fuel for electric production and energy storage, next generation nuclear, and large-scale long-cycle battery energy storage, and the impact of federal and state energy and economic policies with respect to those technologies;

the effects of changes in federal, state, or local laws and other governmental actions, including monetary, fiscal, foreign trade, and energy policies;

the effects of changes in federal, state, or local tax laws or rates, including the effects of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the 15% minimum tax on adjusted financial statement income, as well as additional regulations, interpretations, amendments, or technical corrections to or in connection with the IRA, and challenges, if any, to the tax positions we have taken as well as resulting effects on customer rates and the recoverability of the minimum tax imposed under the IRA;

the effects on energy prices and demand for our services resulting from technological advances, including advances in customer energy efficiency, electric vehicles, electrification of various industries, energy storage, and private generation sources, which generate electricity at the site of consumption and are becoming more cost-competitive;

the cost and availability of fuel, such as low-sulfur coal, natural gas, and enriched uranium used to produce electricity; the cost and availability of natural gas for distribution and purchased power, including capacity, zero emission credits, renewable energy credits, and emission allowances; and the level and volatility of future market prices for such commodities and credits;

disruptions in the delivery of fuel, failure of our fuel suppliers to provide adequate quantities or quality of fuel, or lack of adequate inventories of fuel, including nuclear fuel assemblies from the one Nuclear Regulatory Commission-licensed supplier of Ameren Missouri's Callaway Energy Center assemblies;

the cost and availability of transmission capacity for the energy generated by Ameren Missouri's energy centers or required to satisfy Ameren Missouri's energy sales;

the effectiveness of our risk management strategies and our use of financial and derivative instruments;

the ability to obtain sufficient insurance, or, in the absence of insurance, the ability to timely recover uninsured losses from our customers;

the impact of cyberattacks and data security risks on us or our suppliers, which could, among other things, result in the loss of operational control of energy centers and electric and natural gas transmission and distribution systems and/or the loss of data, such as customer, employee, financial, and operating system information;

acts of sabotage, which have increased in frequency and severity within the utility industry, war, terrorism,or other intentionally disruptive acts;

business, economic, and capital market conditions, including the impact of such conditions on interest rates, inflation, and investments;

the impact of inflation or a recession on our customers and the related impact on our results of operations, financial position, and liquidity;

disruptions of the capital and credit markets, deterioration in our credit metrics, or other events that may have an adverse effect on the cost or availability of capital, including short-term credit and liquidity, and our ability to access the capital and credit markets on reasonable terms when needed;

the actions of credit rating agencies and the effects of such actions;

the impact of weather conditions and other natural phenomena on us and our customers, including the impact of system outages and the level of wind and solar resources;

the construction, installation, performance, and cost recovery of generation, transmission, and distribution assets;

the ability to maintain system reliability during the transition to clean energy generation by Ameren Missouri and the electric utility industry, including within the MISO, as well as our ability to meet generation capacity obligations;

the effects of failures of electric generation, electric and natural gas transmission or distribution, or natural gas storage facilities systems and equipment, which could result in unanticipated liabilities or unplanned outages;

the operation of Ameren Missouri's Callaway Energy Center, including planned and unplanned outages, as well as the ability to recover costs associated with such outages and the impact of such outages on off-system sales and purchased power, among other things;

Ameren Missouri's ability to recover the remaining investment and decommissioning costs associated with the retirement of an energy center, as well as the ability to earn a return on that remaining investment and those decommissioning costs;

the impact of current environmental laws and new, more stringent, or changing requirements, including those related to New Source Review, carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide and other emissions and discharges, Illinois emission standards, cooling water intake structures, coal combustion residuals, energy efficiency, and wildlife protection, that could limit or terminate the operation of certain of Ameren Missouri's energy centers, increase our operating costs or investment requirements, result in an impairment of our assets, cause us to sell our assets, reduce our customers' demand for electricity or natural gas, or otherwise have a negative financial effect;

emission standards, cooling water intake structures, coal combustion residuals, energy efficiency, and wildlife protection, that could limit or terminate the operation of certain of Ameren Missouri's energy centers, increase our operating costs or investment requirements, result in an impairment of our assets, cause us to sell our assets, reduce our customers' demand for electricity or natural gas, or otherwise have a negative financial effect; the impact of complying with renewable energy standards in Missouri and Illinois and with the zero emission standard in Illinois ;

and and with the zero emission standard in ; the effectiveness of Ameren Missouri's customer energy-efficiency programs and the related revenues and performance incentives earned under its MEEIA programs;

Ameren Illinois' ability to achieve the performance standards applicable to its electric distribution business and electric customer energy-efficiency goals and the resulting impact on its allowed ROE;

labor disputes, work force reductions, changes in future wage and employee benefits costs, including those resulting from changes in discount rates, mortality tables, returns on benefit plan assets, and other assumptions;

the impact of negative opinions of us or our utility services that our customers, investors, legislators, regulators, creditors, or other stakeholders may have or develop, which could result from a variety of factors, including failures in system reliability, failure to implement our investment plans or to protect sensitive customer information, increases in rates, negative media coverage, or concerns about environmental, social, and/or governance practices;

the impact of adopting new accounting guidance;

the effects of strategic initiatives, including mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures;

legal and administrative proceedings;

pandemics or other health events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and their impacts on our results of operations, financial position, and liquidity; and

the impacts of the Russian invasion of Ukraine , related sanctions imposed by the U.S. and other governments, and any broadening of the conflict, including potential impacts on the cost and availability of fuel, natural gas, enriched uranium, and other commodities, materials, and services, the inability of our counterparties to perform their obligations, disruptions in the capital and credit markets, and other impacts on business, economic, and geopolitical conditions, including inflation.

New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors, nor can we assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in any forward-looking statement. Given these uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events.

AMEREN CORPORATION (AEE)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Operating Revenues:





Electric $ 1,590

$ 1,318 Natural gas 472

561 Total operating revenues 2,062

1,879 Operating Expenses:





Fuel 113

176 Purchased power 495

177 Natural gas purchased for resale 208

293 Other operations and maintenance 448

461 Depreciation and amortization 320

299 Taxes other than income taxes 127

142 Total operating expenses 1,711

1,548 Operating Income 351

331 Other Income, Net 78

60 Interest Charges 127

104 Income Before Income Taxes 302

287 Income Taxes 37

34 Net Income 265

253 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 1

1 Net Income Attributable to Ameren Common Shareholders $ 264

$ 252







Earnings per Common Share – Basic $ 1.01

$ 0.98







Earnings per Common Share – Diluted $ 1.00

$ 0.97







Weighted-average Common Shares Outstanding – Basic 262.2

257.9 Weighted-average Common Shares Outstanding – Diluted 263.1

259.0

AMEREN CORPORATION (AEE)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited, in millions)



March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 10

$ 10 Accounts receivable - trade (less allowance for doubtful accounts) 625

600 Unbilled revenue 299

446 Miscellaneous accounts receivable 62

54 Inventories 630

667 Current regulatory assets 292

354 Investment in industrial development revenue bonds —

240 Current collateral assets 29

142 Other current assets 115

155 Total current assets 2,062

2,668 Property, Plant, and Equipment, Net 31,735

31,262 Investments and Other Assets:





Nuclear decommissioning trust fund 1,019

958 Goodwill 411

411 Regulatory assets 1,599

1,426 Pension and other postretirement benefits 423

411 Other assets 815

768 Total investments and other assets 4,267

3,974 TOTAL ASSETS $ 38,064

$ 37,904 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Current maturities of long-term debt $ 100

$ 340 Short-term debt 1,248

1,070 Accounts and wages payable 664

1,159 Other current liabilities 745

797 Total current liabilities 2,757

3,366 Long-term Debt, Net 14,181

13,685 Deferred Credits and Other Liabilities:





Accumulated deferred income taxes and tax credits, net 3,856

3,804 Regulatory liabilities 5,395

5,309 Asset retirement obligations 769

763 Other deferred credits and liabilities 370

340 Total deferred credits and other liabilities 10,390

10,216 Shareholders' Equity:





Common stock 3

3 Other paid-in capital, principally premium on common stock 6,861

6,860 Retained earnings 3,745

3,646 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2)

(1) Total shareholders' equity 10,607

10,508 Noncontrolling Interests 129

129 Total equity 10,736

10,637 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 38,064

$ 37,904

AMEREN CORPORATION (AEE)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, in millions)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:





Net income $ 265

$ 253 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 350

324 Amortization of nuclear fuel 19

22 Amortization of debt issuance costs and premium/discounts 3

4 Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits, net 35

31 Allowance for equity funds used during construction (9)

(8) Stock-based compensation costs 8

4 Other (6)

11 Changes in assets and liabilities (169)

(253) Net cash provided by operating activities 496

388 Cash Flows From Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures (931)

(774) Nuclear fuel expenditures (20)

(16) Purchases of securities – nuclear decommissioning trust fund (29)

(97) Sales and maturities of securities – nuclear decommissioning trust fund 17

92 Other (1)

15 Net cash used in investing activities (964)

(780) Cash Flows From Financing Activities:





Dividends on common stock (165)

(152) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest holders (1)

(1) Short-term debt, net 179

555 Issuances of long-term debt 499

— Issuances of common stock 5

5 Employee payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation (20)

(16) Debt issuance costs (5)

— Other (3)

— Net cash provided by financing activities 489

391 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 21

(1) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 216

155 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 237

$ 154

AMEREN CORPORATION (AEE)

OPERATING STATISTICS



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022 Electric Sales - kilowatthours (in millions):





Ameren Missouri





Residential 3,413

3,853 Commercial 3,202

3,367 Industrial 936

974 Street lighting and public authority 20

21 Ameren Missouri retail load subtotal 7,571

8,215 Off-system 1,054

2,909 Ameren Missouri total 8,625

11,124 Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution





Residential 2,696

3,115 Commercial 2,826

2,862 Industrial 2,611

2,667 Street lighting and public authority 107

114 Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution total 8,240

8,758 Eliminate affiliate sales —

(76) Ameren Total 16,865

19,806 Electric Revenues (in millions):





Ameren Missouri





Residential $ 324

$ 332 Commercial 247

240 Industrial 61

57 Other, including street lighting and public authority 30

33 Ameren Missouri retail load subtotal $ 662

$ 662 Off-system sales and capacity 179

76 Ameren Missouri total $ 841

$ 738 Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution





Residential $ 382

$ 263 Commercial 200

158 Industrial 48

45 Other, including street lighting and public authority (6)

(1) Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution total $ 624

$ 465 Ameren Transmission





Ameren Illinois Transmission(a) $ 114

$ 98 ATXI 49

48 Ameren Transmission total $ 163

$ 146 Other and intersegment eliminations(a) (38)

(31) Ameren Total $ 1,590

$ 1,318

(a) Includes $28 million and $20 million, respectively, of electric operating revenues from transmission services provided to the Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment.

AMEREN CORPORATION (AEE)

OPERATING STATISTICS



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022 Gas Sales - dekatherms (in millions):





Ameren Missouri 8

9 Ameren Illinois Natural Gas 60

71 Ameren Total 68

80 Gas Revenues (in millions):



Ameren Missouri $ 82

$ 80 Ameren Illinois Natural Gas 391

481 Eliminate affiliate revenues (1)

— Ameren Total $ 472

$ 561

March 31,

December 31,

2023

2022 Common Stock:





Shares outstanding (in millions) 262.6

262.0 Book value per share $ 40.39

$ 40.11

SOURCE Ameren Corporation