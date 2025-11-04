Ameren Corporation names new general counsel

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) today announced the appointment of David M. Feinberg as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary.

"David's demonstrated leadership, broad legal expertise, and deep industry knowledge positions him well to assume strategic oversight of Ameren's legal, governance, ethics and compliance functions," said Martin J. Lyons Jr., chairman, president and CEO of Ameren. "David will be an outstanding addition to our executive team and his stewardship will no doubt strengthen our organization."

Feinberg most recently served as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP). He joined AEP in 2011 as senior vice president and general counsel of AEP Service Corporation.

Before joining AEP, Feinberg served as vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary at Allegheny Energy, Inc., where he also held roles as senior litigation counsel and deputy general counsel. Earlier in his career, he was a partner at the law firm of Jenner & Block in Chicago.

Feinberg holds a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School and dual bachelor's degrees from the University of Pennsylvania.

About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.5 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

