Ameren Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

ST. LOUIS, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth year in a row, Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Ameren. This year, 83% of employees said it's a great place to work – 24 points higher than the average U.S.-based company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Ameren is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"It is an honor to be part of such a strong, dedicated team that is focused on delivering on our mission To Power the Quality of Life for our customers and the communities we serve," said Mark Lindgren, senior vice president, corporate communications and chief human resources officer of Ameren Corporation. "We take pride in our commitment to provide co-workers a rewarding professional experience that includes a deep commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion; comprehensive reward programs; flexible work policies; mentorships; as well as innovative training programs that make Ameren a great place to work."

As an example of its commitment to co-workers, Ameren launched several programs and initiatives to support co-workers and their families in response to the pandemic. Some of these efforts included enhanced safety measures and co-worker protocols that not only benefit Ameren co-workers, but also customers and communities throughout the company's service territories in Illinois and Missouri.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. In addition, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois operates a rate-regulated electric transmission business in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

