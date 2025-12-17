Ameren Illinois, Illinois EDC, and Local Economic Development Partners Launch Site Development Program

Aim is to accelerate preparation of shovel ready properties, target compatible industries for attraction and expansion

COLLINSVILLE, Ill., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Illinois, the Illinois Economic Development Corporation, and local partners are teaming up to launch the Ameren Site Acceleration Program (ASAP) to prepare prime development-ready sites in economically disadvantaged areas for business expansion and economic growth. Through ASAP, due diligence studies, conceptual site plans, and targeted industry analyses will be completed for several key properties within Ameren's downstate service territory.

"Economic development is highly competitive and the winners cannot afford to be reactive," said Kristol Simms, Vice President, Economic Development, Ameren Illinois. "We're pleased to make this investment to accelerate preparation of marketable assets in our region. By performing site due diligence on the front end, we'll remove barriers to development and fast track the location process for businesses that want to expand and grow in downstate Illinois."

Before construction can begin on any greenfield site, the land must undergo engineering analysis studies to ensure that potential companies can get their facilities built and operating in a timely manner. ASAP aims to complete these assessments in advance, to make the land more "shovel ready" for a developer or business entity.

In addition to engineering studies and site preparation, the program will also identify industries best suited to locate on the properties based on utility capacities and community attributes. Ameren Illinois, Illinois EDC, and regional economic development partners will team up to market each property to site location consultants and corporate real estate executives.

"Illinois EDC is committed to driving new jobs and investment to Illinois by leveraging the state's unmatched strengths—its diverse economy, deep talent pool, global connectivity, and world-leading research ecosystem," said Illinois EDC President and CEO Christy George. "A strong inventory of modern, development-ready sites shortens timelines, reduces risk for investors, and strengthens Illinois' ability to compete for major corporate expansions—keeping the state at the forefront of business attraction and economic opportunity. Illinois EDC is proud to collaborate with Ameren on this meaningful work."

The pilot program will focus on three properties, in Champaign, Decatur and Ottawa, each of which are part of the Illinois EDC's real estate database that is used by businesses to find available properties for expansion or relocation.

"Through this initiative, Ameren Illinois is empowering communities with the planning needed to make more sites ready for investment," said Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen, City of Champaign. "Champaign is proud to be chosen for this pilot program, and we look forward to working with our regional partners to support this important effort – one that will have a powerful impact on our community's economic competitiveness."

The program will prioritize acceleration of site development in "equity investment eligible communities," defined as geographic areas disproportionately affected by pollution and economic vulnerability. Funding for the program aligns with the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA), which prioritizes job training, clean energy development, and economic opportunities in historically underserved areas.

"Partnering with Ameren Illinois to initiate the ASAP at Commerce Park will accelerate the EDC's efforts to attract a business to the site," said Nicole Bateman, President of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur & Macon County and Chief Strategy Officer of the iFAB Tech Hub. "Being site ready puts Decatur in a leading position for job growth, and places an important site in the heart of our industrial corridor on the map. The attributes of the site will be realized through ASAP and this study is the next step in advancing development of Commerce Park."

Work on the studies is scheduled to begin in January 2026.

"The City of Ottawa has been working diligently to prepare the Ottawa Industrial Park for development," said Robert Hasty, Mayor of Ottawa. "Participation in this program and partnership with the IL EDC and Ameren will enable us to attract meaningful investment and job opportunities that will empower growth for years to come"

About Ameren Illinois

Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and more than 800,000 natural gas customers throughout central and southern Illinois. Our service territory covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles and our mission is to power the quality of life. For more information, visit AmerenIllinois.com. Follow us at @AmerenIllinois or Facebook.com/AmerenIllinois.

About Illinois EDC

The Illinois Economic Development Corporation (Illinois EDC) is the statewide economic development organization focused on bringing new businesses, jobs, and investment to Illinois. Illinois EDC collaborates with industry, academic, and government partners to grow Illinois' economy across competitive, priority industries and showcase why Illinois is the best location for domestic and international companies to relocate and expand. For more information, visit illinoisedc.org. Follow us at @IllinoisEDC.

