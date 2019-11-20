Ameren Illinois Selects DVI For Transformative Voltage Optimization Project

After 18 months of testing using DVI's EDGE VO software platform and several other solutions, Ameren Illinois determined that DVI's technology is best suited to help achieve its goal of safely reducing the average distribution voltage and realizing customer energy savings.

"Ameren Illinois is an industry leader recognized for its commitment to energy efficiency and environmental stewardship," said Todd Headlee, Director, DVI. "DVI is proud to be delivering our VO solution to Ameren Illinois as a grid automation application of the future, enabling it to achieve its energy-efficiency goals."

"DVI's approach to VO is the best choice for Ameren Illinois for energy efficiency through voltage optimization," said Ron Pate, Senior Vice President, Operations and Technical Services, Ameren Illinois. "We expect this program to provide many benefits for our customers and we look forward to continued collaboration with DVI to complete this important initiative."

Among the benefits of DVI's VO solution, end customers save on their electric bills because homes and businesses run more efficiently. Through VO, the voltage delivered by the utility is consistently several volts lower compared to traditional distribution-management system methods. The process achieves a more efficient grid operation by reducing the customer's energy consumption, and overall system losses. In contrast to some other energy-efficiency measures, VO requires no behavioral changes by the customer and has no impact on lifestyle while delivering energy savings across all customer classes.

About DVI

DVI is the leading provider of Volt/VAR optimization technology, providing solutions for energy efficiency, demand response, Volt/VAR control, and system reliability. DVI's patented approach plans, manages and validates utilities' grid optimization programs while delivering significant savings to both utilities and their customers (U.S. patents 8437883, 8577510, 9354641, 9563218, 9582020, and other U.S. and international patents pending). For more information about DVI, visit www.dvigridsolutions.com.

About Dominion Energy

Nearly 7.5 million customers in 18 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and is one of the nation's largest producers and transporters of energy with more than $100 billion of assets providing electric generation, transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas storage, transmission, distribution and import/export services. The company expects to cut generating fleet carbon dioxide emissions 55 percent by 2030 and reduce methane emissions from its gas assets 50 percent by 2030. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

About Ameren Illinois

Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and 816,000 natural gas customers throughout central and southern Illinois. Our service territory covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles and our mission is to power the quality of life. For more information, visit AmerenIllinois.com. Follow us on Twitter @AmerenIllinois and Facebook.

SOURCE Dominion Voltage, Inc.