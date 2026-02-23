Ameren Missouri Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds due 2036 and First Mortgage Bonds due 2056

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Electric Company, doing business as Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), announced today the pricing of a public offering of $450 million aggregate principal amount of 4.80% first mortgage bonds due 2036 at 99.926% of their principal amount and $450 million aggregate principal amount of 5.55% first mortgage bonds due 2056 at 99.619% of their principal amount. The transaction is expected to close on February 27, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Ameren Missouri intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to refinance short-term debt and/or fund near-term capital expenditures.

Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement. A prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the prospectus and related prospectus supplement for the offering, when available, may be obtained via the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov or by contacting MUFG Securities Americas Inc., 1221 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10020, Attention: Capital Markets Group, Telephone: 1-877-649-6848.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the first mortgage bonds and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About Ameren Missouri

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its approximately 1.3 million electric and 135,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers approximately 60 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area.

