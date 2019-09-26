Ameren Named on Top 10 List of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Corporation has been named to the top 10 2019 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production list by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE. The list was determined by analyzing responses from more than 33,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations in the manufacturing and production industry. According to the survey data, 86 percent of responding employees said Ameren is a great place to work.

"We are honored our co-workers have shared their great experiences at Ameren and are proud to be recognized among the best workplaces in the manufacturing and production industry," said Mark Lindgren, senior vice president, corporate communications and chief human resources officer for Ameren Corporation. "From growth and development programs to fostering a pipeline of talent, we are committed to promoting a thriving workplace culture that benefits our co-workers, our business and our customers. Ameren strives to create a work environment that will attract, enable and retain the next generation of diverse talent."

In addition to providing comprehensive benefit plans, Ameren values and promotes ongoing learning, and encourages co-workers to look for opportunities to grow their personal and professional development. The company gives employees a wide variety of opportunities to build professional skills, business acumen and industry knowledge. In addition to formal workshops, Ameren offers many informal opportunities to learn from others such as peer-to-peer connections, lunch and learn sessions, ride-a-longs and job shadowing.

The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Employees responded to more than 60 survey questions anonymously rating their employers, placing Ameren among the best in the country.

"Manufacturing & Production companies in the United States are facing dynamic forces shaping industry market conditions -- such as a potential trade war and skilled talent shortages," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Amidst this escalated insecurity, organizations such as Ameren stand out from the crowd, overcoming competitive conditions through intentionally growing their businesses by creating great places to work for all."

About Ameren

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution service, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn/company/Ameren.

