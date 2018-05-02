Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year

Since 2010, Ameren has been recognized among DiversityInc's top utilities for creating an inclusive workplace, supporting the diverse communities it serves and developing strong partnerships with diverse suppliers.

"Ameren's commitment and focus on diversity and inclusion is something for which our highest levels of leadership advocate," said Sharon Harvey Davis, Ameren's vice president of diversity and inclusion and its chief diversity officer. "We are committed to our best-in-class programming, and we strive to continuously improve our contributions to Ameren's culture and to the communities we serve. A diverse and inclusive workplace not only aligns with our core values, it is essential for Ameren to achieve our long-term strategy."

The DiversityInc honor is the latest in a series of recent recognitions highlighting Ameren's ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive and diverse workplace. In January, Black Enterprise named Ameren to its list of the Top 50 companies for Diversity. In November 2017, Ameren received a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2018 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

"Attracting, maintaining and supporting a diverse workforce is a priority at Ameren, because we know the value diversity brings to our organization and the communities we serve," said Warner Baxter, chairman, president and CEO of Ameren Corporation. "Diversity is a driver for innovation and growth, and it will remain a key component in our business strategy as we strive to meet the evolving needs and expectations of our nearly 2.5 million customers today and in the future."

In addition to being a key component of its corporate culture, diversity and inclusion are foundational to Ameren's co-worker employee resource groups that reflect the population the company serves and employs. Ameren's employee resource groups include Ameren Military-Veteran Employees; Ameren Network of Minority Employees; Powering Connections for All Abilities; Gay, Lesbian, Bi-Sexual, Transgender Employees and Allies Network; Multi-Generational Resource Group; and Women Influencing Success in Energy. Each group commits to a mission and annual strategic business plan that identifies how it will support Ameren's business goals and objectives, participate in community outreach and educate and engage employees.

About DiversityInc

The mission of DiversityInc is to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity. The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list began in 2001, when many corporations were beginning to understand the business value of diversity-management initiatives. The 2018 Top 50 Companies for Diversity results will be featured on ‪DiversityInc.com. DiversityInc is a VA certified veteran-owned business and a USBLN certified business owned by a person with a disability. For more information, visit www.diversityinc.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn @DiversityInc.

About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric distribution and transmission service, as well as natural gas distribution service, while Ameren Missouri provides vertically integrated electric service, with generating capacity of 10,300 megawatts, and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops regional electric transmission projects. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

