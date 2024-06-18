Ameren recognized for its employee resource groups, philanthropy and executive diversity

Fair360 Honors Ameren, a member of its Hall of Fame

ST. LOUIS, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) has been named as a top company for its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts in three lists from Fair360 (formerly DiversityInc). In addition to being a Fair360 Hall of Fame member, Ameren has again ranked among the leaders for Employee Resource Groups, Philanthropy and Black Executives.

Through its mission to develop fair and inclusive workplaces, Fair360 evaluates companies annually for DEI efforts related to talent strategy, supplier diversity practices and philanthropic engagement. Over the past seven years, Ameren has been ranked as the top utility five times, leading to the company's induction into Fair360's Hall of Fame in 2023.

"Ameren's dedication to building an inclusive and engaged culture at job sites throughout Missouri and Illinois is vital to our goal of powering the quality of life for millions of people," said Gwen Mizell, senior vice president and chief sustainability, diversity and philanthropy officer at Ameren. "We aim to create a workplace where all our employees have the opportunity to reach their full potential, and we are honored to yet again receive recognition from Fair360 for these efforts."

Fair 360's specialty lists focus on ranking a company's group performance within the industries' verified policies, practices and procedures.

"The Fair360 Top 50 survey is a trusted tool for large U.S. employers to demonstrate their commitment to fostering workplace fairness and data transparency," said Luke Visconti, Founder and Chairman of Fair360. "The data shows that over the long-term, companies that consistently put their employees first and have strong track records of respecting and embracing diversity, equity and inclusion are stronger performers and better equipped to adapt to market conditions."

About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on X at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

