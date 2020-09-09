Ameren recognized on elite list of 'Top Utilities in Economic Development' in the nation

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, and in recognition of its efforts to bolster the economies of Missouri and Illinois, Ameren Corporation secured a spot on the prestigious list of Top Utilities in Economic Development in 2020 by Site Selection magazine.

Judged alongside energy companies across the United States, Ameren's contributions in Missouri and Illinois were evaluated on many criteria, including job growth and business expansion through competitive incentives and customer-focused programs.

"At Ameren, we have been investing in building a more modern energy delivery system to provide our businesses with even greater reliability. It's these investments, and our focus on keeping rates low, that make the bi-state region a very attractive place to do business. We are proud to be a part of the region's success," said Richard J. Mark, chairman and president of Ameren Illinois.

"We have accelerated significant investments in smart grid technology and modern energy delivery infrastructure through our Smart Energy Plan, improving reliability and making our area an even better place for businesses to grow and expand," said Marty Lyons, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri. "We also offer one of the most favorable economic development rate incentives in the country and provide innovative energy solutions to help customers meet their business goals. All of these factors help power growth in the communities we serve."

Ameren's focus on delivering reliable and affordable energy drives economic growth in the bi-state region. Several businesses have taken advantage of Ameren Missouri's Economic Development Incentive Rider, which offers a discount of up to 40% over a five-year term for qualifying energy users. Ameren Illinois has implemented new economic development incentives to encourage growth in its largely-rural service territory, and the development of "shovel ready" projects. The incentives include flexible payment options for up to 60 months for upfront costs and refundable deposit applications toward the cost of energy infrastructure for non-residential development.

The complete list of Top Utilities in Economic Development appear in the September 2020 issue of Site Selection and appear online at www.siteselection.com. This is the fifth time Ameren has earned the distinction, having previously been named to the list in 2007, 2011, 2012 and 2019.

Ameren remains focused on delivering distinctive long-term value to customers by effectively managing significant energy infrastructure investments over the next five years through Ameren Missouri's Smart Energy Plan, as well as Ameren Illinois' Modernization Action Plan, both of which were designed to make the energy grid stronger, smarter and cleaner.

About Ameren

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric service generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as, natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated electric transmission projects. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

