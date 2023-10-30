Ameren subsidiary selected to develop important grid reliability project in northwest Missouri

Proposal with Missouri Electric Commission wins job for sound design and lower cost

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A subsidiary of St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation, in partnership with the Missouri Electric Commission, has been selected by the regional grid operator, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), to lead the development of an $84 million transmission project in northwest Missouri.

"This project will bolster grid resiliency and energy reliability for Missourians," said Shawn Schukar, president of Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI), a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE). "We are proud to have won this project as a result of a collaborative effort with many community partners who have the best interests of our state in mind. We are committed to working with these partners, who are also our neighbors, to build transmission lines affordably with robust input from local communities."

The 42-mile transmission line will originate from a new 345-kV substation ATXI will construct in northwest Missouri, and span to the Missouri/Iowa border, opening new pathways for energy transmission to the region. The project is part of a $10 billion portfolio of projects included in Tranche 1 of MISO's Long Range Transmission Plan (LRTP).

MISO noted ATXI's sound route design and cost containment plan as key factors in the winning bid.

"Ameren has been doing business in our state for more than 100 years, and having this project led by a Missouri-based utility with strong, long-standing local partners will ensure the job is done cost-effectively and collaboratively," Schukar said. "When Missouri companies build these large infrastructure projects, the dollars invested stay in our state, maintaining local jobs and boosting local suppliers and our communities."

The project is expected to be in service by 2030.

