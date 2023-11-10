Ameren to provide $25,000 in energy assistance to military families in honor of Veterans Day

Company recognized as Military Friendly® Employer for 15th year running

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an expression of gratitude for our country's active-duty military, veterans and their families, Ameren Missouri is providing $25,000 in energy assistance – as well as post-military career opportunities.

Active military families and veterans throughout Missouri are eligible for additional support to help pay their utility bills. Every year since 2018, Ameren Missouri has earmarked $25,000 in assistance that will be administered through United Way 211 as part of the Ameren Missouri Veterans Fund.

"Our military has given their life, time, energy and love to our country, and it's our honor to be able to lighten their load at home through our partnership with Ameren Missouri," said Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. "While we can never assign numbers to the freedoms our military enables, we are pleased to share that the Ameren Missouri Veterans Fund has assisted 650 veteran and military households, totaling more than $187,000 in utility bill assistance statewide since launching in 2018."

The Ameren Missouri Veterans Fund benefits veterans, active military members and their spouses who are either without service or have a disconnect notice for their Ameren Missouri utility bill. Households may receive up to $600 for use toward unpaid Ameren Missouri utility bills with proof of veteran or active military status.

Interested applicants should call United Way 211 at 2-1-1 or 1-800-427-4626 to apply.

Ameren Celebrates 15th year as Military Friendly® and Military Friendly® Spouse Employer

Ameren has again earned recognition from VIQTORY as a Military Friendly® Employer of service members and their spouses. Ameren is proud to provide military families with job options that provide a path to grow in their careers as they settle back into civilian life.

"Military members and their families have many great skills and the ability to safely prioritize the most critical tasks and offer diverse opinions we really value," said Mark Lindgren, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for Ameren Corporation. "We feel privileged that these service members choose to come work for Ameren, which in turn strengthens our entire workforce and benefits our customers directly."

Through the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Hiring Our Heroes program, Ameren provides active service members with enhanced training and onboarding sessions during their final six months of active military service. Many of these highly qualified and motivated individuals come to work full-time for Ameren after their service has ended.

In addition, as part of Ameren's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, they also sponsor the Ameren Military-Veteran Employees (AMVE) resource group that provides support for military and veteran co-workers and sends care packages to active-duty co-workers and their families.

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 2,100 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation annually. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide. Ameren joins more than 1,200 companies who participated in the 2024 Military Friendly® survey. Visit www.militaryfriendly.com to see the full list.

Veterans and active-duty military interested in working at Ameren can learn more at Ameren.com/MilitaryRecruitment.

About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated electric transmission projects in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

