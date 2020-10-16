Ameren's 2020 Sustainability Report receives global recognition

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Corporation's (NYSE: AEE) 2020 Sustainability Report has been recognized as one of the top reports in the world by the League of American Communications Professionals (LACP). Ameren's report details Ameren's commitment to customers and major environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics.

The international competition drew nearly 1,000 entries from more than a dozen countries and ranked Ameren at the top of its class in multiple categories including:

Top 100 Reports Worldwide

Top 40 Reports – Americas Region

Best Letter to Shareholders

"We appreciate the recognition for this report which clearly lays out Ameren's actions and plans to address important ESG matters, including reducing carbon emissions as well as helping tackle larger societal issues, such as the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion," said Gwen Mizell, vice president of sustainability and electrification for Ameren. "We titled the report Our Sustainability Story: Customers at the Center, and this award reflects our commitment to exceed customer expectations, including the way in which we communicate."

Notable highlights of Ameren's Sustainability Report include:

Addressing significant immediate and long-term needs of our communities, which include wide-ranging support during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as ongoing energy assistance support, philanthropy and apprenticeships.

Plans to significantly increase clean, renewable energy into our generation portfolio while reducing carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions.

Improving reliability by investing in rate-regulated energy infrastructure while, at the same time, keeping electric rates more stable for customers.

Actions we have taken to enhance our robust risk management and governance with respect to ESG matters.

LACP officials applauded Ameren's and other entrant's high caliber of materials produced during challenging conditions, and said this year's competition had an unprecedented number of submissions.

