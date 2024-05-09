Ameren's annual sustainability report focuses on ensuring reliability and supporting customers

ST. LOUIS, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) published its 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting updates on Ameren's performance related to its environmental, social, governance and sustainable growth commitments.

The report is available at AmerenInvestors.com under "Sustainability".

"I'm pleased with the progress Ameren has made over the past year as we pursue new ways to expand support for our customers and communities and accelerate renewable and on-demand energy generation so that we can continue providing safe and reliable energy in an environmentally responsible manner," said Marty Lyons, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Ameren.

The sustainability report features some of Ameren's 2023 achievements, including:

Announcing a new 20-year plan to meet Missouri customers' energy needs in an environmentally responsible manner.

customers' energy needs in an environmentally responsible manner. Expanding energy assistance for customers having trouble paying their energy bills.

Developing its workforce for success and growth through formal mentoring and early- and mid-career pipeline programs.

"We have developed a comprehensive plan to lead an energy transition that is just, inclusive and equitable," said Gwen Mizell, chief sustainability, diversity and philanthropy officer. "Our goal is for no communities or workers to get left behind."

Additional information about how Ameren manages sustainability is available at Ameren.com/Sustainability.

About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

