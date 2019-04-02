WASHINGTON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Amerex-Group-Recalls-Infant-Fur-Jackets-Due-to-Choking-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Infant Cheetah Fur jackets

Hazard: The jacket's snaps can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately take the recalled jacket away from children, stop using it and contact Amerex Group for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Amerex Group at 800-230-3418 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at InfantJacketRecall@AmerexGroup.com or online at www.amerexgroup.com and click on the Recall Information tab at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 1,550

Description:

This recall involves a faux fur mid-weight jacket sold in infant sizes 12 to 24 months. The underside of the jacket's label contains the printed style number C2185125-CT or C218525. Amerex Group is printed on a label underneath the washing instructions label.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received two reports of the snaps detaching from the jacket, including one report of a child that began to choke.

Sold At: Carter's, Century 21 Stores, TJ Maxx/Marshalls, stores nationwide and online at www.Zulily.com and www.carters.com from July 2018 through February 2019 for about $65.



Distributor: Amerex Group, LLC, of New York, N.Y.

Manufacturer: Pinghu Tianli Garment Co., LTD, of Jiaxing, China

Manufactured in: China

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Recall Number: 19-093

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

