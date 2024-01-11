Amergin Acquired Valkyrie Aircraft Portfolio

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amergin Asset Management ("AAM") today announced that Amergin Aviation, a portfolio company of certain funds managed by AAM, has acquired the Valkyrie portfolio of five narrow body aircraft with leases attached. This brings Amergin Aviation's managed fleet to nine narrow body aircraft on lease to operators in Europe, the Americas and Asia. AAM will further expand its acquisition of aviation assets throughout 2024.

Amergin Asset Management (AAM) is a Registered Investment Advisor and specialized private fund manager focused on investing in transportation and other equipment assets. AAM's founding investors are certain business development companies managed by affiliates of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL), an industry-leading investment manager. AAM has a seasoned management team that has worked together in several predecessor companies through many business cycles and is dedicated to providing attractive returns for investors and quality asset management to our lessees.

