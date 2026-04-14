America 250 Travel Is Surging-- Award-Winning Author Jessica James Reveals 250 Historic Sites Beyond the Crowds in New Travel Guide

New America 250 travel guide highlights 250 historic sites, Revolutionary War locations, and hidden gems to help travelers plan meaningful trips for America's birthday.

GETTYSBURG, Pa., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the United States Semiquincentennial approaching on July 4, 2026, interest in historic sites and Revolutionary War–era destinations is building, with early booking trends pointing to increased demand—and growing concerns about overcrowding at iconic locations.

Award-winning author and travel expert Jessica James has released a timely solution: The Patriot's Journey: 250 Sites to Visit for America 250, a comprehensive travel guide designed to help visitors experience America's founding story—without fighting the crowds.

The Patriot's Journey features 250 sites to visit for America's 250th anniversary. The Patriot's Journey is available in ebook, softcover and coilbound.

As the voice behind Past Lane Travels, one of the leading blogs for U.S. history travel, James offers a carefully curated collection of 250 destinations tied to the Revolutionary era, blending well-known landmarks with overlooked locations most travelers never find.

"Anniversaries like this often bring attention to the most familiar landmarks," James said. "But some of the most meaningful pieces of the story can be found in quieter places—small towns, historic taverns, and lesser-known battlefields."

Why This Guide Matters Now

Travel experts predict high visitation to cities like Philadelphia and Boston in 2026. The Patriot's Journey offers an alternative: a way to step beyond the crowds and discover where history truly unfolded.

Inside the guide, readers will find:

Iconic Must-See Sites

Including Independence Hall, Valley Forge, and Williamsburg





Including Independence Hall, Valley Forge, and Williamsburg Hidden Gems Most Travelers Miss

Quiet battlefields, historic taverns, colonial villages, and rural meeting houses where the Revolution took shape





Quiet battlefields, historic taverns, colonial villages, and rural meeting houses where the Revolution took shape Done-for-You Travel Planning

Organized by region and state for easy road trips, weekend getaways, and multi-day itineraries





Organized by region and state for easy road trips, weekend getaways, and multi-day itineraries A More Meaningful Experience

Curated insights and historical context that bring each destination to life

A Timely Resource for America 250 Travelers

Unlike general travel books, The Patriot's Journey is built specifically for the America 250 moment—helping travelers:

Avoid overcrowded destinations





Discover lesser-known but equally important sites





Plan efficient, history-focused trips





Experience the founding era in a deeper, more personal way

With interest in heritage travel already building, attention is beginning to shift toward the lesser-known places where the nation's story quietly lives. The guide offers a way to plan those visits—and also serve as a treasured keepsake for those who want to mark the moment.

"Patriot's Journey: 250 Sites to Visit for America 250" is available now on Amazon and other retailers in ebook, softcover and a popular coil edition for easy browsing. For more information, bulk order inquiries, or sponsorship opportunities in the book, you can contact Jessica James at [email protected], 717-253-6865.

Destinations and organizations connected to America's founding are invited to share updates, events, and historical sites for future editions and related features.

SOURCE Jessica James