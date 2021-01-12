America Censored! New Social Media Platform Features Zero Tolerance for the Censure of Free Thought

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WhyWould.com Excerpts from an article in the New York Times; January 1st, 1984 edition reviewing George Orwell's' famous literary work "1984" reads:

''IN a free society,'' wrote the French philosopher Montesquieu, ''it is not always important that individual's reason well, it is sufficient that they reason; from their individual thought, freedom is born .'' - Exactly two centuries later, in his futuristic novel ''1984,'' the English political novelist George Orwell gave a tragic illustration of what the world would be without the freedom to think. Orwell had the intention to call his book ''The Last Man in Europe,'' as a tribute to the essential quality that distinguished man from the world around him, namely his ability to think for himself." {Edmond van Den Bossche}

Mr. Van Den Bossche entitled his article "THE MESSAGE FOR TODAY IN ORWELL'S 1984," appropriately and poignantly, prophetic of 2021, for we are suffering a plight similar to those we've historically fought, bled and died to defend in our two centuries of nationhood.

WhyWould.com offers a beacon of hope to the 'tired, and huddled masses yearning to breathe free...' In fact, longing to, once again, speak free. Our virtual "public square," is such a platform. One that is intolerant to the censure of free thoughts. One comprised of a community that can post "threads" (i.e., news articles, opinions, and other media), intended for the free exchange of ideas and perspectives. WhyWould is a such a beacon for our times. Itself, a free speech alternative to services like Twitter© and YouTube©.

Our society clamors for a forum where the civil exchange of contrasting ideas can be measured, weighed, and assimilated with impunity. "We are the defenders of free speech!" Our goals; patently clear. To build a public "safe-space" for all. A space devoid of persecution, shadow-banning, harassment, and ridicule. We condemn both, violence and dishonesty while condoning civility of the highest order." We encourage you to be bold and unite with us.

WhyWould.com functions as the definitive, "alternative" social media platform, with a central news feed, direct messaging for trending topics and alerts. A driver for meaningful dialogue which is question-driven, with the phrase "Why Would…?"

Do not let them silence us! "We have only just begun to fight!" Rally to the battle cry and lets follow one another, as one beautiful, impregnable "wall" and shed light against the darkness.

"Why Would we go one, when we can go all?"

For more information, visit https://www.whywould.com/whywould/contact

Media contact:

Michael Kauffman

[email protected]

612-850-5936

SOURCE WhyWould.com

Related Links

http://www.whywould.com/

