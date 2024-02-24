America-China Chamber of Commerce and Asia International M&A Fund sign strategic cooperation agreement

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the invitation of Mr. Siva Yam, President of the United States of America-China Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Zhang Zhiguo, the CEO of Asia International Mergers and Acquisitions Fund for China, along with his delegation, arrived in Chicago, the third-largest city in the United States, on January 29, 2024. On the morning of January 30 at 10:00 AM, they visited the headquarters of the US-China Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Zhang Zhiguo and his old friend, Mr. Siva Yam, engaged in in-depth discussions for four hours. The parties reached multiple agreements and signed the "Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Agreement between the US-China Chamber of Commerce and Asia Mergers and Acquisitions Fund," prioritizing the signing of four agreements: "Mutual Investment and Mergers and Acquisitions Cooperation Agreement between Chinese and American Enterprises," "Cooperation Agreement for Chinese Enterprises to List on NASDAQ," "Foreign Investment and Investment Promotion Agreement with Chinese Local Governments," and "Business Inspection and Training Agreement for Chinese and American Small and Medium Enterprises." Mr. Xu Zhenhua, a director of the Asia International Mergers and Acquisitions Fund, accompanied Mr. Zhang's delegation.

Mr. Zhang Zhiguo, President of Asia International M&A Fund China, and Mr. Siva Yam, President of China-America Chamber of Commerce signed the NASDAQ listing agreement and the Foreign M&A cooperation agreement

Currently, leveraging its financial capital resource advantages, the Asia International Mergers and Acquisitions Fund has been collaborating with various local governments on the ambitious plan to "Eliminate Counties with No Overseas Listings" in China. With 2863 districts and counties in China, the plan aims to incubate at least one overseas-listed company in each district and county. By promoting overseas listings, this plan intends to pave a convenient path to international capital market financing for China's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), using global capital to facilitate the transformation and upgrading of Chinese SMEs and to promote the development of China's local economies. The plan has received strong endorsement and support . This comprehensive strategic cooperation with the US-China Chamber of Commerce leverages the chamber's influence in the US political and business circles to mobilize Wall Street capital to better implement the "Eliminate Counties with No Overseas Listings" plan.

The cooperation items were the result of nearly six months of prior communication and coordination between the two sides and have the support of Republican members of the board of directors of the US-China Chamber of Commerce.

The signing of the "Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Agreement between the US-China Chamber of Commerce and Asia Mergers and Acquisitions Fund" follows President Xi Jinping's successful visit to San Francisco and the successful meeting between the heads of state of China and the United States. Based on the "San Francisco Vision" reached by the heads of state, aimed at advancing the development of China-US relations, this important civil economic exchange and cooperation fully reflects the profound connotation of President Xi Jinping's statement that "the hope of China-US relations lies in the people, and the foundation lies in the civilian sector." Through the active participation of non-governmental organizations and enterprises, the connection between the peoples of China and the United States will be closer, and civil exchanges and cooperation will be more active, injecting new momentum into the healthy development of China-US relations.

The board of directors of the United States of America-China Chamber of Commerce consists of notable individuals from the Republican and Democratic parties, as well as the business and legal communities. The founding chairman was Prescott Bush, and the current president is Mr. Siva Yam, an investment banker with over twenty years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, company listings, private equity financing, and venture capital. He also serves as an advisor to several venture capital firms and Sino-American companies. The US-China Chamber of Commerce is a bilateral member organization that assists Chinese and American businesses, professionals, and the public in better understanding the business environments and cultural traditions of the two countries, helping Chinese enterprises enter the US market and attract foreign investment, as well as guiding American SMEs in expanding into China.

Headquartered in the international financial center of Hong Kong, China, the Asia International Mergers and Acquisitions Fund primarily aids global capital in participating in investment, industrial upgrading, mergers and acquisitions restructuring, investment and financing consulting, and comprehensive capital market services such as legal and fiscal matters in East Asia and Southeast Asia. The China region is our service focus, where we assist Chinese enterprises in overseas listings and international mergers and acquisitions restructuring, unleashing their potential for international development, acquiring international advanced manufacturing and management technology, industrial supply chain resources, brands, and marketing channels. We also facilitate the introduction of international high-quality enterprises into the Chinese market for investment, joint ventures, or mergers and acquisitions, achieving mutual benefit. Additionally, we assist Chinese local governments in industrial upgrading planning, capital planning, and attracting foreign investment.

