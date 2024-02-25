America Ferrera and Jessica Chastain Shine in De Beers at the 2024 SAG Awards

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- De Beers Jewellers natural & ethically sourced diamond jewelry dazzled on nominee America Ferrera and presenter Jessica Chastain, at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

America Ferrera exuded modern glamour in a classic black and white ensemble paired with the 'Autumn' diamond collar necklace and 'Winter' cocktail ring from the from the Metamorphosis by De Beers high jewelry collection, and a cocktail ring from De Beers' iconic 'Enchanted Lotus' collection as she took the stage as a presenter. She was also nominated as part of the ensemble cast of Barbie.

Jessica Chastain radiated natural elegance as she took the stage as a presenter in a classic diamond 'Drops of Light' line necklace from De Beers Jewellers and two diamond cocktail rings.

De Beers' unique connection to the source affords the House unparalleled access to the Earth's most spectacular diamonds, while also ensuring their superior quality, traceability and positive impact. With over 130 years of diamond expertise, De Beers consciously selects the most awe-inspiring diamonds to masterfully craft extraordinary wearable works of art that magnify and immortalize the beauty of nature with timeless designs.

De Beers looks at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards include:

America Ferrera, Presenter and Nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Barbie

Metamorphosis by De Beers 'Autumn' Diamond Necklace set in 18K White Gold, 12.96 carats.

Metamorphosis by De Beers 'Winter' Diamond Cocktail Ring set in 18K White Gold, 3.98 carats.

De Beers Enchanted Lotus Diamond Cocktail Ring set in 18K White Gold, 5.74 carats.

Jessica Chastain, Presenter

De Beers Drops of Light Diamond Necklace set in Platinum, 20.97 carats.

De Beers OBS Pear-Shaped Diamond Ring set in Platinum, 5.45 carats.

De Beers Toi Et Moi Diamond Cocktail Ring set in 18K White Gold, 8.52 carats

About De Beers Jewellers

Founded in London, with a flagship store on Old Bond Street and a presence in the most exclusive locations around the world, De Beers Jewellers is the pinnacle of luxury diamond jewellery. Building on De Beers' 130 years of expertise, the House glorifies the world's most beautiful diamonds through creativity and craftsmanship in bold, distinctive designs.

De Beers is invested in ensuring all the diamonds it discovers create a lasting positive impact for people and the places where they are found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, in which communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained, and the natural environment is protected. We call this long-term commitment Building Forever.

De Beers diamond jewellery is available in more than 30 stores worldwide, as well as online at debeers.com.

